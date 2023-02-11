DH Evening Brief: PM targets CPI(M), Cong in first rally in poll-bound Tripura; PIL in SC seeks 'renaming' panel for places named by invaders

PIL in SC seeks 'renaming' panel for places named by invaders
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a 'renaming commission' to restore the "original" names of ancient historical, cultural and religious places which were "renamed" by foreign invaders.
Ashwin's fifer powers India to innings win against Australia
A wily Ravichandran Ashwin blew away a panic-stricken Australia with a fifer as India dismantled visitors' second innings in a single session to win the opening Test by a comprehensive innings and 132 run-margin, here Saturday.
'Cow-ed or cow-ardice?': Tharoor's dig at 'Cow Hug Day'
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a swipe over the Animal Welfare Board of India withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day', asking whether the government was "cow-ed" by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely "cow-ardice".
Case against B'luru uni students for insulting Ambedkar
A day after a video clip of a skit insulting B R Ambedkar and the scheduled caste community went viral, the Jain Deemed-to-be University on Saturday suspended several students even as an FIR was registered by Siddapura police in Jayanagar against the principal and other senior officials of the university.
Seeking divine help, Mandya men walk to find brides
In what seems to be a twisted turn of fate, over 200 bachelors from Mandya district in Karnataka are undertaking a padayatra to MM hills temple from Chamarajanagar district seeking divine intervention to help them find brides.
ChatGPT could score at or around the approximately 60 per cent passing threshold for the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), with responses that made coherent, internal sense and contained frequent insights, according to a new study.
CPI(M), Congress trying to take Tripura backward: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the CPI(M) and Congress, backed by "some others" are trying to confuse people ahead of Assembly elections and take the Northeastern state backward.
Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the country's regulators are very experienced and are seized of the matter relating to the Adani Group crisis.
Aero India show: Frustration grows as traffic affected
Saturday witnessed contrasting shows on the ground and in the air in the city during the full dress rehearsal of the 14th Aero India show, which is scheduled to take wings on Monday.
SRK's 'Pathaan' touches Rs 900 crore mark at global box office
Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years, has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
