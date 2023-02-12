DH Evening Brief: PM inaugurates section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan; Oppn to meet tomorrow after Kharge's words expunged

  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 17:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    After Kharge's parts of speech expunged, like-minded Opposition parties to meet on February 13

    After Mallikarjun Kharge's parts of speech were expunged and Congress MP Rajani Patil was suspended, the Opposition parties are likely to meet on Monday to devise a strategy.

    Read more

  •  

    PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

    Read more

  •  

    AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over Adani issue

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the BJP headquarters here, demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

    Read more

  •  

    TMC is ‘Terror, Mafia, Corruption’, people will soon bid adieu to ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal: Nadda

    Dubbing the TMC as a party that stands for ‘Terror, Mafia and Corruption’, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday accused it of committing “massive” irregularities in the implementation of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal.

    Read more

  •  

    India's exports to Turkiye may get impacted in short run due to earthquake

    India's merchandise exports of commodities such as cotton, manmade yarn and textile dyes may be impacted in the short run to earthquake-hit Turkiye, according to exporters.

    Read more

  •  

    Ramesh Bais to take over as Maharashtra Governor as Prez accepts Koshyari's resignation

    Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was on Sunday appointed as the Maharashtra Governor after President Droupadi Murmu accepted B S Koshyari's resignation,according to a notification by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meanwhile C.P. Radhakrishnan will take over from Bais as Governor of Jharkhand.

    Read more

  •  

    Turkey races to identify quake victims

    Tuba Yolcu is desperate for news of her missing aunt and scours a sports hall where victims of a powerful earthquake that hit her hometown in Turkey lie in body bags.

    Read more

  •  

    Ramesh Bais leaves behind legacy of political showdowns in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Maharashtra. His tenure of nearly a year and eight months as the 10th Governor in Jharkhand will be remembered for political controversies.

    Read more

  •  

    President Murmu appoints new Governors in 13 states

    Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.

    Read more

  •  

    Doctors assist in childbirth over WhatsApp call in J&K's snow-covered Keran

    With snowfall ruling out the possibility of airlift, a pregnant woman who had a history of labour complications in the remote Keran in Jammu and Kashmir was assisted by doctors in delivering a healthy baby over a WhatsApp call.

    Read more