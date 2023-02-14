DH Evening Brief: Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices, Oppn fumes; Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus
DH Evening Brief: Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices, Oppn fumes; Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus
updated: Feb 14 2023, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC office in Delhi, Opposition slams 'scared' govt
In what is widely seen as a retaliation by the BJP government for a documentary that is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a "survey operation" at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in the national capital and Mumbai, as part of a tax evasion investigation.
Oppn minces no words to attack govt on BBC I-T 'survey'
Brazen and unapologetic vengeance, ideological emergency, frightened government, scared of criticism, heights of dictatorship, price one pays for telling the truth, dare to raid 'sweetheart' Adani? Is India the mother of democracy? – these are some of the phrases used by the Opposition on Tuesday to attack the Narendra Modi government for conducting 'surveys' at BBC offices accusing it of tax evasion, weeks after it aired a documentary critical of the Prime Minister's handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Allow JPC if you have nothing to hide: Congress to 'scared' BJP on Adani row
Congress Tuesday alleged that a "scared" Narendra Modi government is running away from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group issue and said if it has nothing to hide, such a probe should be allowed.
Already probing Hindenburg claims against Adani and market activity: Sebi to Supreme Court
Market regulator Sebi has told the Supreme Court that it is inquiring into allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group as well as the market activity immediately preceding and post the publication of the report to identify any violations of its regulations.
Pulwama attack anniversary: Four out of 19 involved still at large
Exactly four years after a deadly fidayeen (suicide) attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of south Kashmir left 40 paramilitary personnel dead, eight militants involved in the attack have been eliminated, seven arrested while four,including three Pakistanis, are still at large.
Nations with superior military powers can't dictate solutions to others: Rajnath Singh
India does not believe in giving "sermons or cut-and-dried" solutions to countries in need of assistance and holds that nations with superior military powers do not have the right to dictate solutions to others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Adani crisis likely to leave India’s conglomerates unscathed
The dramatic fall in the Adani Group’s shares following allegations by Hindenburg Research is unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates as they fare well on key business parameters, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus
Air India has agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus, including 210 narrowbody planes and 40 widebody aircraft, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, the airline's new owner said on Tuesday.
BJP slams BBC's 'venomous' reporting on India, says I-T department should be allowed to do its work
The BJP on Tuesday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of unleashing "venomous" reporting against India and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together.
17:19
Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid, becomes Trump's first Republican challenger
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is challenging her one-time boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a video she released on Tuesday.
Tickets for Delhi's first Test in more than five years 'sold out'
The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia beginning here on Friday is set to be played in front of a packed house.
