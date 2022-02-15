DH Evening Brief: February 15, 2022

Back to basics: Regionalism returns in the North East
Regional parties are again getting restive in the North East. One recalls the caustic remark of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leading strategist of the last decade, the late Arun Jaitley, that regional parties are "tried, tested and failed" forces. Few would have disputed the assertion at the national level in 2014 and the subsequent Assembly polls to states such as Uttar Pradesh and even the 2019 parliamentary polls.
'Sann, Sunn, Shunya': Akhilesh coins new attack on BJP
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday coined a different slogan to attack the saffron party.
Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.
Orgs disturbing peace to face legal action: K'taka HM
A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.
Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Cong
Ashwani Kumar, a Gandhi loyalist and former Law Minister who was in the eye of a storm in 2013 for vetting a CBI status report on coal scam, quit the Congress which he joined 46 years ago, a week ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.
In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world
Here we take a look at the top ten most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to TomTom Traffic Index. Headquartered in Amsterdam, TomTom is a Dutch independent location technology specialist, offering maps and navigation software among others. Of the top 10 most congested cities in the world, two are from India, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Unless India sees four weeks of low and stable numbers of Covid-19 cases with only minor fluctuations, the disease cannot be considered to be entering the endemic stage, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said.
SC allows Future Retail to move HC for NCLT proceedings
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Future Retail to move Delhi High Court to seek permission for the continuation of the proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) regarding the sanction for its Rs 27,513-crore transaction with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit: Study
The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time.
Lakhimpur case accused Ashish Mishra released from jail
Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish on Tuesday walked out of jail after he was granted bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.
Read more
Back to basics: Regionalism returns in the North East
Regional parties are again getting restive in the North East. One recalls the caustic remark of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leading strategist of the last decade, the late Arun Jaitley, that regional parties are "tried, tested and failed" forces. Few would have disputed the assertion at the national level in 2014 and the subsequent Assembly polls to states such as Uttar Pradesh and even the 2019 parliamentary polls.
Read more
'Sann, Sunn, Shunya': Akhilesh coins new attack on BJP
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday coined a different slogan to attack the saffron party.
Read more
Russia returns some troops to bases near Ukraine
Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.
Read more
Orgs disturbing peace to face legal action: K'taka HM
A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.
Read more
CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad of Rs 139-cr fodder scam
A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case.
Read more
Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Cong
Ashwani Kumar, a Gandhi loyalist and former Law Minister who was in the eye of a storm in 2013 for vetting a CBI status report on coal scam, quit the Congress which he joined 46 years ago, a week ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.
Read more
Sansad TV YouTube channel compromised by scamsters
The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was terminated for allegedly violating YouTube's community guidelines.
Read more
India asks nationals to leave Ukraine as tensions mount
India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation.
Read more
In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world
Here we take a look at the top ten most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to TomTom Traffic Index. Headquartered in Amsterdam, TomTom is a Dutch independent location technology specialist, offering maps and navigation software among others. Of the top 10 most congested cities in the world, two are from India, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
View gallery
When will Covid-19 become an endemic in India?
Unless India sees four weeks of low and stable numbers of Covid-19 cases with only minor fluctuations, the disease cannot be considered to be entering the endemic stage, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said.
Read more
Djokovic to skip grand slams if vaccine jabs mandated
World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a Covid jab.
Read more
SC allows Future Retail to move HC for NCLT proceedings
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Future Retail to move Delhi High Court to seek permission for the continuation of the proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) regarding the sanction for its Rs 27,513-crore transaction with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
Read more
Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit: Study
The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time.
Read more