DH Evening Brief: CCTV footage of Delhi murder victim's last hours recovered; Congress slams I-T 'survey' on BBC offices
updated: Feb 15 2023, 18:17 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
CCTV footage of Delhi murder victim's last hours recovered
Police on Wednesday retrieved footage from a CCTV camera installed at Nikki Yadav's Uttam Nagar house and it shows the 23-year-old performing menial tasks, hours before she was killed allegedly by her boyfriend.
The footage are from February 9, the day of her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot's engagement. Yadav allegedly called to meet Gehlot and express her displeasure at his decision to get married.
I-T action against BBC perturbing for India's image: Congress
Condemning the Income Tax survey at the BBC's offices, the Congress on Wednesday asked what image of India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi projecting through such actions at a time when the country is hosting the G-20.
Assam's child marriage crackdown creating 'havoc' in private life: Gauhati High Court
Observing that arresting a large number of people in the crackdown against child marriage created "havoc in the private life of people", the Gauhati High Court has said there is no need for custodial interrogation of the accused in such cases.
Adani touts 'healthy' balance sheet to calm investors
Billionaire Gautam Adani's embattled conglomerate said its balance sheet is "very healthy" and is laser-focused on continuing business momentum, as it looked to reassure investors to keep faith in the conglomerate despite a share rout triggered by a damning report penned by a US short-seller.
Income Tax officials still at BBC offices in Mumbai, Delhi
The Income Tax Department survey operation against the BBC India continued for the second day with the sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation, officials said Wednesday.
West Bengal FM presents Rs 3.39-lakh crore budget for 2023-24
West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday presented a Rs 3.39-lakh crore budget for 2023-24, with a proposal to waive agricultural income tax on tea gardens for two years and extend credit facility to young entrepreneurs.
India may consider fuel, maize tax cuts to cool inflation
The government could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel in response to the central bank's recommendations to help rein in climbing retail inflation, two sources with knowledge of the discussion said.
Turkey eyes post-quake reconstruction, Syrians seek more aid
Turkey turned its focus to reconstruction on Wednesday, encouraging those in quake-hit areas whose buildings have been deemed safe to return home.
In neighbouring Syria's opposition-held northwest, which was already suffering from more than a decade of bombardment, the earthquake left many war-weary families fending for themselves amid the rubble, with international aid arriving slowly.
