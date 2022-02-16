DH Evening Brief: February 16, 2022

After Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh college bans hijab following right-wing protests
A government college in Madhya Pradesh's Datia banned students from wearing religion-specific outfits after right-wing groups protested the use of hijab on the campus on February 14, indicating that Karnataka'scontroversy hasspilt over to other states.
J&K Delimitation report: Whose purpose does it serve?
Contrary to the claims of the proponents of the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, the problems for Jammu & Kashmir have only multiplied. Ground realities in Jammu & Kashmir belie the promise that the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state, will usher in an era of development and employment opportunities.
Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR) on Wednesday have announced Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the side ahead of IPL 2022 season. This will be the second time Iyer will be captaining a side in the IPL after doing the same job for his former team Delhi Capitals from mid-2018 season till 2020.
Support Yogi Adityanath or face bulldozers, BJP MLA warns Uttar Pradesh voters
BJP MLA from Telangana, TRaja Singh, sparked a controversy with a video in which he could be heard threatening the voters in Uttar Pradesh, saying that if they don't cast their votes for the BJP, their houses will be demolished and they will be driven out of the state.
Arvind Kejriwal reacts to CM Channi’s ‘bhaiya’ remark, says Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP
Reacting to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remark, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on February 16 said that it is shameful to comment on an individual or a particular community.
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Rs 300 cr fraud case
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was on Wednesday granted bail by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in a fraud case of over Rs 300 crore.
LIC sits on over Rs 21,500 crore unclaimed funds
State-owned insurance behemoth LIC had unclaimed funds to the tune of Rs 21,539 crore as of September 2021, according to a draft prospectus filed for IPO with market regulator Sebi.
I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei
The Income-tax department has conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei in the country as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said on Wednesday.
Asaduddin Owaisi a descendant of Lord Ram, was a Kshatriya Hindu: BJP MP
BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh claimed that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was a Kshatriya Hindu and a descendant of Lord Ram.
Russia announces end of Crimea drills, troops leave
Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.
