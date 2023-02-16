DH Evening Brief: EC notice to Tripura Congress, BJP over violation of MCC; I-T officials check mobiles, laptops of BBC employees
DH Evening Brief: EC notice to Tripura Congress, BJP over violation of MCC; I-T officials check mobiles, laptops of BBC employees
updated: Feb 16 2023, 18:25 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
EC notice to Tripura Congress, BJP over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura on Thursday issued notices to the state units of the Congress and the BJP as well as BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia for seeking votes on Twitter when polling is underway in the northeastern state. Read more
Income Tax officials examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees
Income Tax officials examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees, two sources told Reuters, as an inspection at the British broadcaster's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai entered a third day on Thursday. Read more
Adani Group denies reports of hiring Grant Thornton for independent audit
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group, on Thursday rubbished reports of hiring US-based accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audit of its firms after the Hindenburg fallout. Read more
Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday virtually ruled out contesting the CWC polls if the party decides to hold them, saying he is not considering any further elections after having fought the AICC presidential polls and it is "for others to step forward." Read more
ICC apologises for ranking glitch which showed India as No.1 Test side
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for a technical glitch, which saw India displace Australia to attain the No.1 spot in the men's Test team rankings on Wednesday. Read more
Former U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw, friend assaulted in Mumbai for refusing to take selfie with fan
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend were assaulted by eight people in Mumbai, on Thursday. An FIR has been filed against eight persons after the alleged attack on the cricketer when the latter refused to take a selfie with a fan. Read more
Bengaluru the world's second most congested city after London: Report
Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, has been rated the world's second most congested city after London, a fact that is likely no surprise to Bengalureans given the ubiquity of traffic snarls in the city. Read More
Fewer layoffs in first half of 2023; IT roles, senior professionals to be impacted most: Survey
Recruiters are foreseeing fewer layoffs in the first half of 2023, but information technology roles and those of senior professionals will be the most impacted within it, a survey said on Thursday. Read more
Air India 2.0...Loading...Please wait...
Air India's landmark order with Airbus and Boeing indicates the airline’s focus, which will be operating an airline that has a network that goes further, faster, and longer; and should pose a major threat to Gulf carriers in the times to come. Read More
Quake lessons and where the fault lies
The pre-dawn quake in Turkey and Syria that left 42,000 people dead, injured tens of thousands, and rendered many more homeless in subzero temperatures has been ground-shaking in more ways than one. It wouldn't be hyperbole to say that from the catastrophic rubble has risen questions for India as well—how prone is India to seismic hazards? How's the state of readiness to meet them, and are building codes strictly enforced? Read more
