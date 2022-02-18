DH Evening Brief: February 18, 2022

Hijab row: FIR against protesting students in Karnataka
Even as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench is hearing the Hijab case on a daily basis, students continue to come to colleges wearing hijab and getting into arguments with the college authorities. As a first punitive action against these students, an FIR was lodged against them for violating prohibitory orders in Tumakuru district on Friday. Read more
IEDs recovered were prepared to carry out blasts across Delhi: Top cop Asthana
IEDs found in a Seemapuri house on Thursday and at the Ghazipur market last month were prepared with the intention of carrying out blasts at public places across the city, according to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Read more
NSE irregularities: CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna
The CBI on Friday questioned former CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in view of fresh facts emerging in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE, officials said. Read more
Death sentence to 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case
A special court on Friday sentenced 38 of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case to death while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment until death. Read more
Have sent 'Bulldozer' for repairing, it will silence all 'garmi' after March 10: Yogi's warning to Opposition
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath yet again issued a warning to Samajwadi Party leaders for allegedly shielding criminals saying that the "bulldozerwill run again after March 10". The UP election results will be declared on March 10. Read more
Vedanta to invest up to Rs 1.49L cr in semiconductors
Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked $15 billion (Rs 1.11 lakh crore) for a foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans to scale up the investment to as much as $20 billion (Rs 1.49 lakh crore), a senior company official said. Read more
In Pics | Indian political heavyweights convicted of fraud
Here's a look at some of India’s political heavyweights who were found guilty of financial crimes. See pics
LIC likely to launch Rs 60,000 cr IPO on March 11
A public offering of shares by India's state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC), set to be the country's biggest ever at $8 billion (Rs 60,000 crore), is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter toldReuters. Read more
Never thought PM would copy Rahul: Kejriwal on terrorism charge
Terming allegations levelled against him by former party leader Kumar Vishwas as 'comedy', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and sends elderly people to pilgrimage." Read more
Crypto tax in India spurs bonanza for digital coin bourses
India’s decision to impose a 30 per centtax on profits from cryptocurrency trading is turning out to be a boon for the country’s digital-asset exchanges. Read more
Hijab row: FIR against protesting students in Karnataka
Even as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench is hearing the Hijab case on a daily basis, students continue to come to colleges wearing hijab and getting into arguments with the college authorities. As a first punitive action against these students, an FIR was lodged against them for violating prohibitory orders in Tumakuru district on Friday. Read more
IEDs recovered were prepared to carry out blasts across Delhi: Top cop Asthana
IEDs found in a Seemapuri house on Thursday and at the Ghazipur market last month were prepared with the intention of carrying out blasts at public places across the city, according to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Read more
NSE irregularities: CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna
The CBI on Friday questioned former CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in view of fresh facts emerging in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE, officials said. Read more
Death sentence to 38 in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case
A special court on Friday sentenced 38 of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case to death while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment until death. Read more
Have sent 'Bulldozer' for repairing, it will silence all 'garmi' after March 10: Yogi's warning to Opposition
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath yet again issued a warning to Samajwadi Party leaders for allegedly shielding criminals saying that the "bulldozerwill run again after March 10". The UP election results will be declared on March 10. Read more
Vedanta to invest up to Rs 1.49L cr in semiconductors
Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked $15 billion (Rs 1.11 lakh crore) for a foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans to scale up the investment to as much as $20 billion (Rs 1.49 lakh crore), a senior company official said. Read more
In Pics | Indian political heavyweights convicted of fraud
Here's a look at some of India’s political heavyweights who were found guilty of financial crimes. See pics
LIC likely to launch Rs 60,000 cr IPO on March 11
A public offering of shares by India's state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC), set to be the country's biggest ever at $8 billion (Rs 60,000 crore), is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter toldReuters. Read more
Never thought PM would copy Rahul: Kejriwal on terrorism charge
Terming allegations levelled against him by former party leader Kumar Vishwas as 'comedy', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and sends elderly people to pilgrimage." Read more
Crypto tax in India spurs bonanza for digital coin bourses
India’s decision to impose a 30 per centtax on profits from cryptocurrency trading is turning out to be a boon for the country’s digital-asset exchanges. Read more