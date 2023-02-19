DH Evening Brief: Plenary to discuss Opposition unity and Congress’s central role; Pawar says won't get into Shiv Sena fight

Won't get involved in row over allocation of 'Shiv Sena' name and symbol, says Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he has clarified his stand on the Election Commission's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real 'Shiv Sena' and allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, and will not get involved in the controversy over it.
Cong alleges Vinod Adani's 'central role' in Adani group's 'nefarious activities', asks if it's not worthy of SEBI, ED probe
The Congress on Sunday alleged that Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod Adani is at the centre of financial flows that leverage one group of Adani assets to send loans to another, and asked if this was not worthy of an investigation by the SEBI and the Enforcement Directorate.
BJP President J P Nadda to tour poll-bound Karnataka on Feb 20 and 21
BJP National President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka on February 20 and 21, and will take part in various activities and events, aimed at preparing and strengthening the party for Assembly elections likely by April or May.
‘Seven Star’ Jadeja helps India retain Border Gavaskar Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja thoroughly exposed a technically ill-equipped and mentally messed up Australian batting unit with a career-best seven for 42 as India won the second Test by six wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Sunday.
Plenary to discuss Opposition unity and Congress’s central role
Opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its central role in such a mechanism will come up for a thorough discussion at the Congress Plenary Session in Raipur starting Friday.
Rs 2,000 crore changed hands for Shiv Sena symbol, alleges Sanjay Raut
In a sensational charge, Uddhav Thackeray group’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 2,000 cr changed hands for the political party name “Shiv Sena” and the “bow and arrow” symbol.
After resentment, anti-encroachment drive in J&K put on hold
After huge resentment from the public and opposition parties, Jammu and Kashmir administration has halted the anti-encroachment drive “till further orders.”
MP: Dispute over Dalits entering temples in Khargone; cases registered against more than 100 people
Police have registered cases against more than 100 people following two disputes over entering temples at different places in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, officials said on Sunday.
US, South Korea fly bombers in show of force after North Korea’s ICBM launch
The US and South Korea deployed strategic bombers in a show of force after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that added to tension in the region.
