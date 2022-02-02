DH Evening Brief: Feb 2, 2022

Crypto not illegal, will be taxed like gambling win, says Finance Secy
The government said it doesn’t treat trading in crypto assets as illegal, a day after it announced taxing such transactions just the same as winnings from gambling. Read more
Will Congress pick Channi over Sidhu as CM face in Punjab?
The Congress central leadership could prefer Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi over state congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh, as its chief ministerial candidate for the ensuing assembly elections on February 20, sources told DH. Read more
Digital rupee can be exchanged for cash: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the digital rupee, proposed in the Union Budget, could be exchanged for cash and will open new opportunities in the fintech sector. Read more
In heated meeting, Centre seeks tougher action from Google, Facebook, Twitter on fake news
Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters, the government's latest altercation with Big Tech. Read more
Chinese PLA tortured Arunachal youth in its custody: MP Tapir Gao
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) that handed over Arunachal Pradesh youth Miram Taron to the Indian Army on January 27 -- nine days after he was allegedly abducted, had tortured the teenager while he was in its custody, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao claimed on Wednesday. Read more
Won't talk about it in public, says CM Bommai on Karnataka Cabinet expansion
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday declined to comment on the expansion of his Cabinet even as party legislators mounted pressure on him. Read more
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Narendra Modi’s government laid out the Budget for the financial year starting April 1, months after a devastating second Covid-19 wave that crippled small businesses and deepened the country’s already vastinequalities. See pics
Don't want to be Hema Malini: Jayant on BJP's bid to engineer defections in RLD
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to engineer defections in his party ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Union Budget 2022: This policy change offers big boost for Ambani, Adani
India’s plans to classify data centres and energy storage as infrastructure assets allowing firms to access cheap and long-term credit, in a big boost for billionaires Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani’s plans to aggressively grow in these segments. Read more
