DH Evening Brief: Adani's adversity raises stakes for India & investors; BJP to contest all 60 Meghalaya seats, 20 seats in Nagaland
updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:01 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Adani's adversity raises the stakes for India and investors
As Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's woes deepen and force him to drop a share sale, foreign investors and Indian regulators are abandoning any pretence that the conglomerate's troubles are contained and domestic markets will be spared contagion.
BJP to contest all 60 Meghalaya seats, 20 seats in Nagaland
The BJP will contest on all 60 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly and fight the Nagaland elections in an alliance with the state's ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, contesting on 20 of 60 seats.
Economic crisis is not yet over, budget may deepen it
Empty rhetoric has been the hallmark of budget speeches of the present finance minister.Despite the track record, there was some hope that in this last full budget of the Modi government before the general elections, there would be some attempt to put money where needs of the people are.
Congress postpones plan to screen BBC documentary on Modi in Mysuru
In wake of BJP's petition to Supreme Court for screening of two episodes of documentary by the BBCon Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to Gujarat riots, Mysuru city police did not permit Congress to screen them in Mysuru.
I struggled but happy that justice served, says Siddique Kappan after coming out of UP jail
"I struggled," Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan said minutes after he walked out of jail on Thursday to camera crews, a small curious crowd -- and to his wife and teen son, waiting patiently, just as they had for the more than two years since he was imprisoned on his way to Hathras.
Akhilesh Yadav's plane denied landing in Moradabad by UP govt, claims SP
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has denied its chief Akhilesh Yadav permission to land his plane in Moradabad, while the district administration denied the charge, saying the landing was cancelled due to ongoing construction work.
Congress calls BJP, Trinamool 'outsiders' in Meghalaya as it struggles ahead of Assembly polls
Congress has termed both BJP and Trinamool Congress as "outsiders" in Meghalaya as the grand old party tries hard to project itself as a contender to National People's Party (NPP) leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.
