DH Evening Brief: Biden visits Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year; Uddhav demands dissolution of EC
DH Evening Brief: Biden visits Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year; Uddhav demands dissolution of EC
updated: Feb 20 2023, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), founded in 1980, in its early years and during its first term in power at the Centre between 1998 to 2004, was distinct from other Indian political parties because it did not have a high command culture. There was no dynasty that inherited and ran the party, and even the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was negotiated at every stage. The pre-Narendra Modi BJP had multiple power centres that expressed themselves in the public domain. Read more
The curious case of KL Rahul: Talent or favouritism?
KL Rahul's continuation in the Test team, despite his repeated failures, is proving to be one of the most curious cases in Indian cricket. Read more
Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law, cuts bodies into pieces, dumps in Meghalaya
A man and his mother were killed, cut into pieces, packed in polythene bags, transported to Meghalaya and dumped in gorges allegedly by his wife, her lover and her friend, police said on Monday. Read more
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the full list of winners (In Pics)
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), Britain's highest honours for film, hosted its annual film awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday (February 19). From 'All Quiet on the Western Front' to 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio',check out the full list of winners at the BAFTAAwards 2023. See pics
SC junks plea for uniform age of marriage for men & women
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to ensure uniform age of marriage for men and women, saying it can't issue mandamus to Parliament to legislate. Read more
Uber to introduce 25,000 EVs in India amid clean car push
Uber Technologies will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing over three years, its country head said on Monday, its first move to adopt clean cars.
Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
Read more
Shiv Sena symbol row: Uddhav demands dissolution of EC, says BJP can't steal Thackeray name
Reacting to Election Commission's decision to award 'Shiv Sena' name and poll symbol to Eknath Shinde's camp, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called for dissolution of the election body.
Read more
BJP’s overdependence on Narendra Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), founded in 1980, in its early years and during its first term in power at the Centre between 1998 to 2004, was distinct from other Indian political parties because it did not have a high command culture. There was no dynasty that inherited and ran the party, and even the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was negotiated at every stage. The pre-Narendra Modi BJP had multiple power centres that expressed themselves in the public domain. Read more
The curious case of KL Rahul: Talent or favouritism?
KL Rahul's continuation in the Test team, despite his repeated failures, is proving to be one of the most curious cases in Indian cricket. Read more
Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law, cuts bodies into pieces, dumps in Meghalaya
A man and his mother were killed, cut into pieces, packed in polythene bags, transported to Meghalaya and dumped in gorges allegedly by his wife, her lover and her friend, police said on Monday. Read more
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the full list of winners (In Pics)
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), Britain's highest honours for film, hosted its annual film awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday (February 19). From 'All Quiet on the Western Front' to 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio',check out the full list of winners at the BAFTAAwards 2023. See pics
SC junks plea for uniform age of marriage for men & women
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to ensure uniform age of marriage for men and women, saying it can't issue mandamus to Parliament to legislate. Read more
Uber to introduce 25,000 EVs in India amid clean car push
Uber Technologies will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing over three years, its country head said on Monday, its first move to adopt clean cars.
Read more
New tool could provide insight into powerful future earthquakes
An everyday quirk of physics could be a valuable new way to investigate the causes and potential for a large, damaging earthquake to happen, according to a study.
Read more
From Hair to Eternity: Locks of US presidents heading to space
George Washington, John FKennedy, Dwight DEisenhower and Ronald Reagan are going on a hair-raising journey into outer space. Read more