DH Evening Brief: February 21, 2022

Fodder scam case: CBI court sentences Lalu Yadav to 5-year jail, imposes Rs 60 lakh fine
A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chiefLaluPrasad to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury scam, the fifth fodder scam case.
Investigation claims Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money
Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an international media investigation based on a massive data leak claimed on Sunday, in the latest setback for Switzerland's second-largest bank.
Students of all faiths should follow mandated uniform, says Amit Shah on hijab row
Reacting to the hijab controversy, Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said he believes the dress code prescribed by the schools and colleges should be followed by all the students, irrespective of their religion.
Three held in connection with murder of right-wing activist in Shivamogga, says Home Minister Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that three people were arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, an incident that has caused communal tensions in the district.
Russia has lists of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps', US warns UN
The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the event of an invasion, according to a letter sent to the UN rights chief and obtained byAFPSunday.
Bajrang Dal activist murder triggers political war of words in Karnataka
Police confirmed that Harsha was also facing two cases. He was accused of sharingprovocativeposts on social media. They suspected that it could be the reason behind the killing.
India climb to top of T20 rankings after clean sweep of West Indies
India's 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the T20I series has helped them overtake England at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings released on Monday.
Why Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi and Trumpists have been winning
Arguably, a sizeable share of the electorates in the UK, US and India no longer minds, and indeed enjoys, the flagrant violation of political and ethical norms by their leaders.
