DH Evening Brief: Putin chides West, defends Ukraine invasion; 4-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad
updated: Feb 21 2023, 17:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'West has let genie out of bottle': Putin after Biden visit
President VladimirPutinon Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the "mistaken" belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation. Read more
4-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad
A pack of stray dogs mauled a 4-year-old boy to death in Telangana, a video of which has gone viral sending shock waves. The clip shows the canines suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he is seen falling down. Read more
I fell on steps, I was pushed: Sonu Nigam after getting manhandled at concert
Singer Sonu Nigam has reacted after getting manhandled amid his performance in the Chembur area here in Mumbai. He said he fell on the steps after getting pushed. Read more
Prepatrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks roam freely in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar at Lahore event
The perpetrators of the26/11Mumbai attacks did not come from Norway or Egypt but are still roaming freely in Pakistan and Pakistanis should not feel offended when India talks about the 2008 carnage, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has said. Read more
Watch: 'Please go Home': Firm locks desktops after shift hours
A software firm in Indore has time tracker in its system that locks the system and asks the employees to "Please go Home!!" once their shift hours are over. “We are a mobile application development company. Time management and long working hours are concerns among employees. So we have time trackers in our systems. As shift hours get over popup appears reading: "The office system will shut down in 10 mins. Please go Home!!,” said Ajay Golani, CEO. Watch video
'Sockpuppets' created puffery about Adani, says Wikipedia
For more than a decade, sockpuppets - some of them being company employees - created 'puffery' around tycoon Gautam Adani, his family and the apples-to-airport group he helmed by adding non-neutral material and removing warnings from information on Wikipedia, the free internet-based encyclopedia has alleged. Read more
Karnataka: Warring officers Rohini, Roopa transferred without new postings
In a clear fallout of their public spat, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa have been transferred without new postings. Read more
Selfie brawl: Social media influencer out on bail seeks molestation FIR against cricketer Prithvi Shaw
Social media influencer Sapna Gill has filed an application in a Mumbai police station seeking registration of an FIR against Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and others for allegedly outraging her modesty. Read more
To comply CCI order, Google preps new agreement with phone-makers in India
Search engine giant Google is reportedly readying a new agreement with Android phone sellers in India. Read more
Groom cancels wedding in Telangana over 'old' furniture given in dowry
A man called off his marriage here after he reportedly found that "old" furniture was given by the bride's family as dowry. The groom, who works as a bus driver, did not turn up for the wedding, which was scheduled on Sunday, following which a complaint was lodged by the bride's father and a case was registered, police said. Read more
