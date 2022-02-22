DH Evening Brief: February 22, 2022

Indian students in Ukraine advised to leave temporarily 'in the interest of safety'
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday once again asked Indian students to leave that country temporarily, amid escalating tensions following Russia recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Read more
Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved. Read more
UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav booked for violating model code
A complaint has been filed against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for violating the model code of conduct at Sefai police station in Etawah district. Sefai is also the SP chief's native village. Read more
Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions
Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel Tuesday as major crude producer Russia prepared to send troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, sparking Western nations to ready economic sanctions against Moscow. Read more
Potential investors in LIC's giant IPO fret over govt control of insurer
Prospective investors in Life Insurance Corp of India's (LIC) $8 billion IPO are seeking assurances from company management that it will not sacrifice their interests to meet the goals set out by the government, its controlling shareholder, sources said. Read more
Swiggy eyes Rs 5,992-crore IPO early next year
Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least Rs 5,992 crore ($800 million) in an IPO early next year, theNikkeireported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Read more
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants TV debate with Modi to resolve issues
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two neighbours. Read more
In Pics | Indian Politicians who tried their hand at acting
Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is the latest politician who has taken up acting. Reportedly, BSY will be seen playing a key role in the Kannada film ‘Tanuja’. Helmed by Harish MD Halli, the movie is based on a real-life incident that took place in 2020. Read more
Indian students in Ukraine advised to leave temporarily 'in the interest of safety'
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday once again asked Indian students to leave that country temporarily, amid escalating tensions following Russia recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Read more
Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved. Read more
UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav booked for violating model code
A complaint has been filed against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for violating the model code of conduct at Sefai police station in Etawah district. Sefai is also the SP chief's native village. Read more
Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions
Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel Tuesday as major crude producer Russia prepared to send troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, sparking Western nations to ready economic sanctions against Moscow. Read more
Potential investors in LIC's giant IPO fret over govt control of insurer
Prospective investors in Life Insurance Corp of India's (LIC) $8 billion IPO are seeking assurances from company management that it will not sacrifice their interests to meet the goals set out by the government, its controlling shareholder, sources said. Read more
Swiggy eyes Rs 5,992-crore IPO early next year
Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least Rs 5,992 crore ($800 million) in an IPO early next year, theNikkeireported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Read more
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants TV debate with Modi to resolve issues
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two neighbours. Read more
In Pics | Indian Politicians who tried their hand at acting
Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is the latest politician who has taken up acting. Reportedly, BSY will be seen playing a key role in the Kannada film ‘Tanuja’. Helmed by Harish MD Halli, the movie is based on a real-life incident that took place in 2020. Read more