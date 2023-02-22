DH Evening Brief: SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde camp as real Shiv Sena; Delhi gets its Mayor in AAP's Shelly Oberoi

Shelly Oberoi becomes Delhi Mayor; AAP calls it defeat of 'hooliganism'
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi over AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi's win in the Mayoral poll and hit out at the BJP saying the public won and the "goons" were defeated.
Oberoi defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in the election to the top post in the first meeting of newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Govt asks states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission
The Ministry of Education has directed all states and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2.
Gujarat HC orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of Morbi bridge collapse victims
The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered clock-making firm Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to each family of 135 victims, who were killed in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, and Rs 2 lakh to 56 individuals who sustained injuries. The amount is in addition to Rs 10 lakh already paid by the state government.
SC to consider plea for hearing on hijab matter in Karnataka
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to look into a plea for hearing on a permission sought by a group of students to allow them appear in annual examinations in Karnataka's Pre-University Colleges with their head scarf.
MHA allows Sisodia be prosecuted for snooping by AAP's Feedback Unit
In fresh trouble for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Centre cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI in a case related to alleged collection of "political intelligence" through a Delhi government department. Read more
India likely to replace struggling KL Rahul with promising Gill in Indore Test
India batter KL Rahul's prolonged slump in form is likely to cost him his place for the third Test against Australia with demands growing for Shubman Gill's inclusion for the match in Indore.
Host India does not want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia
India does not want the Group of 20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during New Delhi's one-year presidency of the bloc, six senior Indian government officials said.
Setback for Uddhav camp as SC refuses to stay EC order on Shiv Sena name & symbol
The Supreme Court refused to stay Election Commission's order recognising Shinde-led group as the 'real' Shiv Sena, on Wednesday.
"They have succeeded before EC. We can't stay the order at this stage,"said the apex court.
Read more
Shelly Oberoi becomes Delhi Mayor; AAP calls it defeat of 'hooliganism'
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi over AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi's win in the Mayoral poll and hit out at the BJP saying the public won and the "goons" were defeated.
Oberoi defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in the election to the top post in the first meeting of newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Read more
Govt asks states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission
The Ministry of Education has directed all states and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2.
Read more
Gujarat HC orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of Morbi bridge collapse victims
The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered clock-making firm Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh as interim compensation to each family of 135 victims, who were killed in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, and Rs 2 lakh to 56 individuals who sustained injuries. The amount is in addition to Rs 10 lakh already paid by the state government.
Read more
SC to consider plea for hearing on hijab matter in Karnataka
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to look into a plea for hearing on a permission sought by a group of students to allow them appear in annual examinations in Karnataka's Pre-University Colleges with their head scarf.
Read more
MHA allows Sisodia be prosecuted for snooping by AAP's Feedback Unit
In fresh trouble for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Centre cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI in a case related to alleged collection of "political intelligence" through a Delhi government department. Read more
India likely to replace struggling KL Rahul with promising Gill in Indore Test
India batter KL Rahul's prolonged slump in form is likely to cost him his place for the third Test against Australia with demands growing for Shubman Gill's inclusion for the match in Indore.
Read more
Host India does not want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia
India does not want the Group of 20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during New Delhi's one-year presidency of the bloc, six senior Indian government officials said.
Read more
Adani's troubles reflect India's woes
A New York short seller has forced India to stare at a reflection of its long-simmering frustration with shabby, inadequate infrastructure and its impatient urge to fill the gaps overnight. Read more