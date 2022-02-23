DH Evening Brief: February 23, 2022

Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Pakistan-based underworld don and the mastermind of 1993 serial blasts Dawood Ibrahim.
Ukraine to impose state of emergency but no martial law yet
Ukraine will introduce a nationwide state of emergency in which special restrictions will apply in order to keep the country calm and protect its economy amid fears of a Russian invasion, a senior Ukrainian security official said on Wednesday.
BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain over 'misappropriation of funds'
In a first big jolt to Ashneer Grover, BharatPe has terminated the services of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, head of controls at the fintech platform, for alleged financial irregularities during her tenure.
Gearing up for hung assembly? Mayawati, Amit Shah praise each other
In a significant political development amid the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati and Union Home Minister Amit Shah showered praise on each other, setting the tongues wagging about a possible tie-up between the BSP and BJP in the event of a hung assembly after the polls and was also being interpreted as an admission by the saffron party that it faced a stiff challenge in the polls.
OPINION | India should stand with the West against Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ensured that countries such as India and France aren’t talking about future infrastructure partnerships or how to manage China. Instead, they’re confronting hard questions about what they can actually do or say, together or alone, to manage the challenge posed by a revanchist Russia.
From gold to oil, Ukraine-Russia crisis may escalate commodity prices in India
Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with some quarters claiming an 'invasion' was under way, Indian consumers may too feel the hit from the crisis in the nothern Europe.
SC dismisses plea against offline board exams
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for cancelling offline exams for Class X and XII proposed to be conducted by CBSE, ICSE, and NIOS and all other state boards.
Deepak Chahar, Surya Kumar Yadav ruled out of India-Sri Lanka T20I series
In-form India batter Surya Kumar Yadav was on Wednesday ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka owing to a hairline fracture on his hand.
