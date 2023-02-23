DH Evening Brief: Cong’s Pawan Khera arrested, given interim bail; SC allows EPS to continue as AIADMK head
DH Evening Brief: Cong’s Pawan Khera arrested, given interim bail; SC allows EPS to continue as AIADMK head
updated: Feb 23 2023, 18:31 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera; 2nd Oppn spokesperson arrested for remarks against Modi
In the second arrest by Assam police of an Opposition spokesperson for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested at the airport in New Delhi before being released on interim bail by the Supreme Court.
Big win for EPS as SC allows him to continue as AIADMK interim General Secretary
The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the Madras High Court’s decision, which allowed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.
Supporters of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords, guns in Amritsar
The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab'sAmritsardistrict, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates. Read more
Gautam Adani's brother plays opaque but powerful role at embattled dynasty
In August, as India’sAdani Groupneared the completion of its $10.5 billion purchase of two cement businesses, the conglomerate and its banks put out some particularly complicated filings. Read more
War shows US is hurt, Russia is adamant, Ukraine is resilient
United States’ President Joe Biden’s surprise, but carefully-choreographed,visit to Kiev, in Ukraine, on February 20, days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, indicates that there is little chance of the war ending anytime soon. Read more
ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA in excise policy money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.
We will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the people of Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said the BJP would give such a government that it would rid the State of corruption and make Karnataka number one in South India within five years.
'We kill them all': Russian soldier in his call back home
How do people raised with a sense of right and wrong end up involved in terrible acts of violence against others?
That's the human mystery at the heart of 2,000 intercepted phone calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. These calls obtained by The Associated Press offer an intimate new perspective on Russian President Vladimir Putin's year-old war, seen through the eyes of Russian soldiers themselves.
Peegate on bus: KSRTC says drunk passenger 'urinated on empty berth'
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said a drunk passenger was removed from its Vijayapura-Hubballi-Mangaluru sleeper bus after he urinated on an empty berth during a dinner break on Tuesday night. He did not urinate on any female passengers, the agency added.
Harmanpreet doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia; pacer Vastrakar ruled out
India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection.
SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera; 2nd Oppn spokesperson arrested for remarks against Modi
In the second arrest by Assam police of an Opposition spokesperson for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested at the airport in New Delhi before being released on interim bail by the Supreme Court.
Read more
Big win for EPS as SC allows him to continue as AIADMK interim General Secretary
The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the Madras High Court’s decision, which allowed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.
Read more
Supporters of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords, guns in Amritsar
The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab'sAmritsardistrict, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates. Read more
Gautam Adani's brother plays opaque but powerful role at embattled dynasty
In August, as India’sAdani Groupneared the completion of its $10.5 billion purchase of two cement businesses, the conglomerate and its banks put out some particularly complicated filings. Read more
War shows US is hurt, Russia is adamant, Ukraine is resilient
United States’ President Joe Biden’s surprise, but carefully-choreographed,visit to Kiev, in Ukraine, on February 20, days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, indicates that there is little chance of the war ending anytime soon. Read more
ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA in excise policy money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.
Read more
We will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the people of Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said the BJP would give such a government that it would rid the State of corruption and make Karnataka number one in South India within five years.
Read more
'We kill them all': Russian soldier in his call back home
How do people raised with a sense of right and wrong end up involved in terrible acts of violence against others?
That's the human mystery at the heart of 2,000 intercepted phone calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. These calls obtained by The Associated Press offer an intimate new perspective on Russian President Vladimir Putin's year-old war, seen through the eyes of Russian soldiers themselves.
Read more
Peegate on bus: KSRTC says drunk passenger 'urinated on empty berth'
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said a drunk passenger was removed from its Vijayapura-Hubballi-Mangaluru sleeper bus after he urinated on an empty berth during a dinner break on Tuesday night. He did not urinate on any female passengers, the agency added.
Read more
Harmanpreet doubtful for T20 WC semifinal against Australia; pacer Vastrakar ruled out
India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of upper respiratory tract infection.
Read more