DH Evening Brief: February 24, 2022

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are as Russia carried out a military operation in Ukraine triggering a major confrontation between the two sides.
Ukraine's turbulent history since independence in 1991
Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, right after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college
An Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college here to remove her turban, following the Karnataka High Court's interim order on the Hijab row. The Karnataka High Court, in its recent interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, restrained all the students in the state from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.
OPINION | Preventing future Ambedkars from being born
The guidelines for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme (NOS) of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment meant for the students from the SC, ST communities and landless labourer families seeking to study abroad have been changed.
Oil's journey from worthless in the pandemic to $100 a barrel
In July 2020, just a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic started to spiral out of control, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden declared world oil demand may have passed its peak - all but condemning his company's core business to eventual obscurity.
Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Read more
Maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are as Russia carried out a military operation in Ukraine triggering a major confrontation between the two sides.
Read more
Ukraine's turbulent history since independence in 1991
Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, right after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in eastern Ukraine.
Read more
Hijab row, Shivamogga violence setting stage for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls?
With a year left for the Assembly election, the hijab controversy and the Shivamogga violence have become tools to set the political agenda in the state.
Read more
Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college
An Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college here to remove her turban, following the Karnataka High Court's interim order on the Hijab row. The Karnataka High Court, in its recent interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, restrained all the students in the state from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.
Read more
OPINION | Preventing future Ambedkars from being born
The guidelines for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme (NOS) of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment meant for the students from the SC, ST communities and landless labourer families seeking to study abroad have been changed.
Read more
Oil's journey from worthless in the pandemic to $100 a barrel
In July 2020, just a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic started to spiral out of control, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden declared world oil demand may have passed its peak - all but condemning his company's core business to eventual obscurity.
Read more