DH Evening Brief: Amritpal's aide released from jail a day after rampage; No polls to CWC as Kharge authorised to nominate members
DH Evening Brief: Amritpal's aide released from jail a day after rampage; No polls to CWC as Kharge authorised to nominate members
updated: Feb 24 2023, 18:13 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet walks out of Amritsar jail, day after storming of police station
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' walked out of jail here Friday, a day after hundreds of protesters stormed a police station demanding his release.
Steering Committee authorises Congress chief Kharge to nominate CWC members
The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision making body. Read more
'Won't injunct media ever': Supreme Court refuses plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg issue
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea to injunct media from publishing news reports on US short seller firm Hindenburg's report on Adani Group till the court pronounces its order on setting up a committee to examine the matter.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Is it a 'crisis' or a 'war', G20 communique goes down to the wire
Exactly a year back, Russia invaded Ukraine but leaders of the world's top 20 economies, referred to as G20, are debating how it should be addressed in a joint communique that is to be issued after the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
Fresh meat, excursions and more: Tamil Nadu's new bypoll 'success recipe'
It is a sea of men clad in dhotis with distinctive party colour border design seeking votes with a smile and folded hands for their party candidates. The town is abuzz, with electioneering at the peak, and teeming trendy cars criss-cross the busy roads and bylanes bringing in more and more leaders from elsewhere for campaign. The February 27 bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu has emerged as the mother of all byelections in the State mainly for 'experiments' by parties with 'new formulae' to win. No wonder, claims on a variety of inducements to voters by parties have become the talk of the town. Read more
Pawan Khera tenders 'unconditional apology' for remarks against PM Modi
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday tendered an 'unconditional apology' for using 'inappropriate language' and alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference earlier this week.
Bowler not the villain here, blame the non-striker for breaking rules: MCC on non-striker run-outs
No bowler can be dubbed a villain for running out a batter, who is attempting to steal ground at the non-striker's end, the World Cricket Committee of the MCC asserted as it sought normalisation of the dismissal at all age-group levels. Read more
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee
In a major relief to media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the insolvency proceedings initiated against it earlier this week.
SC ruling allowing EPS as AIADMK chief not a setback: Panneerselvam
Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said the Supreme Court judgment that allowed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as party interim chief is not a setback and asserted that he would go to the people and seek justice.
Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet walks out of Amritsar jail, day after storming of police station
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' walked out of jail here Friday, a day after hundreds of protesters stormed a police station demanding his release.
Read more
Steering Committee authorises Congress chief Kharge to nominate CWC members
The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision making body. Read more
'Won't injunct media ever': Supreme Court refuses plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg issue
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea to injunct media from publishing news reports on US short seller firm Hindenburg's report on Adani Group till the court pronounces its order on setting up a committee to examine the matter.
Read more
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Is it a 'crisis' or a 'war', G20 communique goes down to the wire
Exactly a year back, Russia invaded Ukraine but leaders of the world's top 20 economies, referred to as G20, are debating how it should be addressed in a joint communique that is to be issued after the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
Read more
Fresh meat, excursions and more: Tamil Nadu's new bypoll 'success recipe'
It is a sea of men clad in dhotis with distinctive party colour border design seeking votes with a smile and folded hands for their party candidates. The town is abuzz, with electioneering at the peak, and teeming trendy cars criss-cross the busy roads and bylanes bringing in more and more leaders from elsewhere for campaign. The February 27 bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu has emerged as the mother of all byelections in the State mainly for 'experiments' by parties with 'new formulae' to win. No wonder, claims on a variety of inducements to voters by parties have become the talk of the town. Read more
Pawan Khera tenders 'unconditional apology' for remarks against PM Modi
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday tendered an 'unconditional apology' for using 'inappropriate language' and alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference earlier this week.
Read more
Bowler not the villain here, blame the non-striker for breaking rules: MCC on non-striker run-outs
No bowler can be dubbed a villain for running out a batter, who is attempting to steal ground at the non-striker's end, the World Cricket Committee of the MCC asserted as it sought normalisation of the dismissal at all age-group levels. Read more
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee
In a major relief to media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the insolvency proceedings initiated against it earlier this week.
Read more
SC ruling allowing EPS as AIADMK chief not a setback: Panneerselvam
Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said the Supreme Court judgment that allowed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as party interim chief is not a setback and asserted that he would go to the people and seek justice.
Read more
Russia-Ukraine War: Can Germany's Olaf Scholz pull India towards West?
New Delhi’s dilemma could deepen if Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking fires in Europe, help Moscow with troops and weapons to fight NATO forces.
Read more
Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
A full emergency was declared at the International Airport here on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.
Read more