DH Evening Brief: February 25, 2022

GoI mulls rupee trade system with Russia post sanctions
India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, government and banking sources said.
5 essential commodities to be hit by war in Ukraine
The war in Ukraine is threatening further disruption to already stretched supply chains. Ukraine and Russia may only account for a small proportion of the imports of major manufacturing nations like Germany and the US, but they are essential suppliers of raw materials and energy for many crucial supply chains.
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday conducted simultaneous searches in around 27 offices of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) across Bengaluru over the complaints of irregularities and corruption.
Cutting Russia off SWIFT will hasten this alternative
On February 24, the United Kingdom (UK) announced its "largest-ever" economic sanctions on Russia, and so did the United States (US). As the sanctions get stricter, shared economic interests and geopolitical considerations are likely to deepen economic relations between Beijing and Moscow, including the prospect of building an alternative financial system.
Heartbreaking pictures from Ukraine have surfaced online showing widespread destruction and casualties after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war to "protect civilians" in the eastern European country on February 24. Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes, as locals piled into trains and cars to flee familiar neighbourhoods that turned into a battleground.
Supreme Court asks Centre to clear stand on bitcoins
The Supreme Court on Friday, hearing a plea against the Union of India, asked the Centre to make its stand clear on bitcoins. Currently, there is no regulation or ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.
Russia says ready for talks if Ukraine 'lays down arms'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression."
Holed-up Indian doctor seeks prayers from Kyiv bunker
On Friday morning, Dr U P R Menon stepped out of his bunker in Ukraine's war-torn Kyiv for a few minutes to speak to his family in Kerala.
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
The just concluded Punjab Assembly Elections was noted for its five per cent fall in voter turnout. This has triggered speculations of a battle much closer than what was expected.
UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris
UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Two LeT militants, civilian killed in Kashmir’s Shopian
Two militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and a civilian were killed in a gunfight between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.
