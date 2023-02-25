DH Evening Brief: PM Modi tells Scholz India ready to contribute to peace process in Ukraine; Amit Shah 'shuts BJP's doors' for Nitish
DH Evening Brief: PM Modi tells Scholz India ready to contribute to peace process in Ukraine; Amit Shah 'shuts BJP's doors' for Nitish
updated: Feb 25 2023, 18:58 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ukraine conflict: India ready to contribute to any peace process, says PM Modi after talks with Scholz
India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine "dispute" through dialogue and diplomacy and is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who favoured a "clear stand" in the UN on the issue.
Enough 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram,' BJP's doors for Nitish shut: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Congress and the RJD, after dumping the BJP, for realising his Prime Ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having "every three years".
Looking forward to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Cong chief Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the "anti people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
'Don’t stop supporting me and BJP,' Yediyurappa tells Lingayats
Amid concerns that the Veerashaiva-Lingayats would drift away from the BJP, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday made an appeal to the dominant community to continue supporting the saffron party even after his political retirement.
BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's remarks that she is concluding her "innings" with the Bharat Jodo Yatra triggered speculation about her future plans with a section interpreting as her retirement from politics.
Nepal's ruling coalition in turmoil as deputy PM and 3 other ministers quit
Nepal's ruling coalition was in turmoil on Saturday after the prime minister said he planned to support a presidential candidate from an opposition party, a decision that prompted the deputy prime minister and three other ministers to resign.
Bengaluru: Much awaited Kalasipalyam bus terminal opens for public
The long-delayed Kalasipalyam Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) was inaugurated on February 24. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the bus terminal that was constructed over six long years.
HC stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee
The Delhi High Court Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was scheduled for February 27.
Sonia Gandhi's speech showed desperation, lacked realisation as to why Cong's appeal so limited: BJP
The BJP on Saturday slammed Sonia Gandhi for her charge that its government has captured every institution, saying it is an assault on the autonomy and institutional respect of these bodies.
Why even react to George Soros’s India riling?
India should be ready to answer tough questions: some might be awkward, some embarrassing, and some might not have answers.
