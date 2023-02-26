DH Evening Brief: AAP leaders detained for protesting Sisodia's CBI questioning; Congress vows to forge strong Oppn as Plenary concludes
DH Evening Brief: AAP leaders detained for protesting Sisodia's CBI questioning; Congress vows to forge strong Oppn as Plenary concludes
updated: Feb 26 2023, 17:59 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office
Police on Sunday detained severalAAPleaders, including Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, protesting near theCBIoffice where Deputy Chief MinisterManish Sisodiais being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the police said.
Congress in Plenary vows to forge strong Opposition against BJP's 'crony capitalist onslaught'
Congress on Sunday pitched for a "common, constructive programme" with "like-minded" parties to fight the BJP’s "authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught" ahead of the "all important" Lok Sabha elections even as it asked its leaders to work with "discipline, solidarity and complete unity".
History is being repeated: Rahul likens Adani Group to East India Company
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Congress leadership to design another Bharat Jodo Yatra-type ‘tapasya’ programme to fight the BJP-RSS that “will do anything to cling to power”, as he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani issue, China and Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing the Plenary Session in Raipur just an hour before its conclusion, Rahul equated industrialist Gautam Adani’s rise to East India Company’s plundering of country’s wealth, questioned whether India will only fight those lesser in strength and not China and accused Modi of taking away ‘tricolour’ from the hands of Kashmiri youths.
After Yogi, Akhilesh face off over killing of key witness in MLA murder, Modi says law and order improved in UP
A day after a verbal duel between Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over the sensational killing of a key witness in the murder case of an MLA in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi said that the law and order situation had improved in the state under the BJP government and that mafias had been dealt with sternly.
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12L cr in 1 month
Gautam Adani was the world's third and Asia's richest man a month back but a damning report by a US firm triggered a massive sell-off in shares of his apples-to-airport group, plunging his own wealth by $80 billion and the tycoon slipping to No.30 on the world billionaire index.
Adani's sprawling conglomerate, which spans from sea ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, cement and data centres, is under attack by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, which successfully deflated electric-vehicle maker Nikola Motors in 2020.
Another targeted killing, another Pandit shot dead in Kashmir
In another targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit (Hindu) was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
Police said the militants fired upon the man, identified as Sanjay Sharma working as an armed guard in his village, in the Achan area of Pulwama in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts
Elon Musk's Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October,TheInformationreported.
The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running, the report in the UStechnology focused publication said early on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Excise policy case: Sisodia says allegations false, not afraid of going to jail
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI probe in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".
“I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested,” Sisodia told reporters at Raj Ghat before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in the case.
IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground
More than 50 planes of IndiGo and Go First are on the ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine woes amid persisting supply chain headwinds, forcing airlines to explore wet leasing of aircraft and other options to minimise disruptions, according to officials.
The country's largest airline IndiGo is looking at various options, including slowing down redeliveries through lease extensions, exploring the re-induction of aircraft into the fleet, and evaluating the wet lease options within the regulatory guidelines.
Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) feels generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an "AI co-worker" and not replace jobs.
Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country's largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such tools will help improve productivity, but not change the business models for companies.
CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office
Police on Sunday detained severalAAPleaders, including Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, protesting near theCBIoffice where Deputy Chief MinisterManish Sisodiais being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the police said.
Read more
Congress in Plenary vows to forge strong Opposition against BJP's 'crony capitalist onslaught'
Congress on Sunday pitched for a "common, constructive programme" with "like-minded" parties to fight the BJP’s "authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught" ahead of the "all important" Lok Sabha elections even as it asked its leaders to work with "discipline, solidarity and complete unity".
Read more
History is being repeated: Rahul likens Adani Group to East India Company
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Congress leadership to design another Bharat Jodo Yatra-type ‘tapasya’ programme to fight the BJP-RSS that “will do anything to cling to power”, as he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani issue, China and Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing the Plenary Session in Raipur just an hour before its conclusion, Rahul equated industrialist Gautam Adani’s rise to East India Company’s plundering of country’s wealth, questioned whether India will only fight those lesser in strength and not China and accused Modi of taking away ‘tricolour’ from the hands of Kashmiri youths.
Read more
After Yogi, Akhilesh face off over killing of key witness in MLA murder, Modi says law and order improved in UP
A day after a verbal duel between Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over the sensational killing of a key witness in the murder case of an MLA in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi said that the law and order situation had improved in the state under the BJP government and that mafias had been dealt with sternly.
Read more
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12L cr in 1 month
Gautam Adani was the world's third and Asia's richest man a month back but a damning report by a US firm triggered a massive sell-off in shares of his apples-to-airport group, plunging his own wealth by $80 billion and the tycoon slipping to No.30 on the world billionaire index.
Adani's sprawling conglomerate, which spans from sea ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, cement and data centres, is under attack by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, which successfully deflated electric-vehicle maker Nikola Motors in 2020.
Read more
Another targeted killing, another Pandit shot dead in Kashmir
In another targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit (Hindu) was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
Police said the militants fired upon the man, identified as Sanjay Sharma working as an armed guard in his village, in the Achan area of Pulwama in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Read more
Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts
Elon Musk's Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October,TheInformationreported.
The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running, the report in the UStechnology focused publication said early on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Read more
Excise policy case: Sisodia says allegations false, not afraid of going to jail
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI probe in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".
“I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested,” Sisodia told reporters at Raj Ghat before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in the case.
Read more
India's first national assessment regulator PARAKH to bring uniformity across school boards: ETS CEO
India's first national assessment regulator PARAKH will bring the much-needed uniformity in assessment by more than 60 boards in the country, Educational Testing Service (ETS) CEO Amit Sevak has said.
ETS, which conducts key tests such as TOEFL and GRE, has been chosen by the National Council for Education Research (NCERT) for setting up the regulatory platform.
Read more
IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground
More than 50 planes of IndiGo and Go First are on the ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine woes amid persisting supply chain headwinds, forcing airlines to explore wet leasing of aircraft and other options to minimise disruptions, according to officials.
The country's largest airline IndiGo is looking at various options, including slowing down redeliveries through lease extensions, exploring the re-induction of aircraft into the fleet, and evaluating the wet lease options within the regulatory guidelines.
Read more
Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) feels generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an "AI co-worker" and not replace jobs.
Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country's largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such tools will help improve productivity, but not change the business models for companies.
Read more