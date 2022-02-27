DH Evening Brief: February 27, 2022

Indian students stranded in Ukraine 'beaten up' at Poland border
According to a video message from a Malayali student, Angel, the Ukraine military and police were beating them up and even driving vehicles towards the students who tried to cross over to Poland. The forces are also allegedly firing in the air.
Air India evacuation flights costing Rs 7-8 lakh per hour
As Air India ferries hundreds of Indians stranded in Ukraine, the cost of operating a two-way evacuation flight will be more than Rs 1.10 crore and the amount will go up depending on the duration of the flights.
A case of Dove bars, a couple of dozen Lay’s packets, six jars of Nutella. To theownerof a tiny mom-and-popstore, these mayjust be the humdrum weekly sales figures for soap, chips andbread spread. But to Solv, a business-to-business marketplace for India’s6 crore-plussmall companies, they’re all crucial pieces of a gigantic banking jigsaw.
Russia claims to have besieged two big cities in Ukraine south and southeast
Moscow claimed on Sunday its troops had "entirely" besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast, as the Russian army pressed ahead with the invasion of the pro-Western country.
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real? This fact checker says no
After Russian President Vladimir Putin upturned the world order and security by ordering a "military operation" in Ukraine, social media was flooded with images and pictures of Ukrainian soldiers dubbed as “Heroes of Ukraine” by their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they fought off aggressive Kremlin forces, garnering support from the world over.
The business secrets held in India’s nutella jars
Ukraine calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council seat
Ukraine's president says Russia should be thrown out of the United Nations Security Council following its invasion of his country.
A SWIFT primer as West moves to freeze Russia out of international payments
SWIFT is the world's main international payments network. Here is more about what it does and why it matters:
