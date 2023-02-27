DH Evening Brief: CBI seeks 5-day custody of Sisodia; History can't haunt present generation, says SC on plea to rename roads
DH Evening Brief: CBI seeks 5-day custody of Sisodia; History can't haunt present generation, says SC on plea to rename roads
updated: Feb 27 2023, 17:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
CBI seeks 5-day custody of Sisodia, Delhi court reserves order
The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodiabefore a court here and sought his five-day custody in the excise scam case, with the order expected later in the day. Read more
'India secular country, history can't haunt present generation': SC junks plea on renaming roads, places
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea to direct the Union governmentto appoint a renaming commission to rechristen names of cities and places called after foreign invaders, saying India is a secular country and the history of the past can't be allowed to haunt the present generation. Read more
Adani isn’t the only Indian tycoon in trouble
Highly leveraged Indian tycoons are having a rough time. Gautam Adani’s over 19-lakh-crore infrastructure empire has shrunk by more than three-fifths in a month. But while his relentless rise and spectacular fall hog headlines, a smaller storm may be brewing for another well-known magnate. Anil Agarwal’s once-London-listed Vedanta Resources Ltd. has a pile of debt, including a $1 billion bond due January. Yet, his most recent attempt to trim the load has upset the one partner he can’t afford to annoy: New Delhi. Read more
Signs of Emergency, says AAP as it claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Feb 26
The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that 80 per cent of its leaders were arrested by Delhi Police since Sunday, and questioned whether anyone can be detained for more than 24 hours. Read more
Delhi High Court upholds Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces
The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, saying it was made in national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped. Read more
As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text
It may soon become common to encounter a tweet, essay or news article and wonder if it was written by artificial intelligence software. There could be questions over the authorship of a given piece of writing, like in academic settings, or the veracity of its content, in the case of an article. Read more
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Ministry of Defence over its January 20 communication regarding payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) in installments to eligible pensioners of the armed forces. Read more
Pics: A sneak peek into Karnataka’s newly inaugurated Shivamogga airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated anairport with a lotus-shaped terminal in Karnataka on February 27. The greenfield domestic airport is located at Sogane in Shivamogga district and has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all. See pics
CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary
Credit Card bill payment platform CRED CEO Kunal Shah has revealed his monthly salary, stating that he takes home Rs 15,000 per monthand also gave a reason for it. Read more
Lesson for India from China's balloon war
Bilateral agreements between India and China proscribe air intrusions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The 1996 Agreement on Confidence-Building Measures in the Military Field specifically states that flights of combat aircraft within 10 kilometres from the LAC need to be notified in advance, and that other aircraft cannot fly across the LAC except by prior permission. Read more
