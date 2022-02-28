DH Evening Brief: February 28, 2022

Desperate Afghans resort to selling their kidneys to feed families
Jobless, debt ridden, and struggling to feed his children, Nooruddin felt he had no choice but to sell a kidney -- one of a growing number of Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to save their families.
We are helping Indians, though situation very difficult: Ukrainian envoy
The Ukrainian authorities are trying to assist in the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals, notwithstanding "very difficult and complex" ground situation, the country's envoy said on Monday.
Read more
Fourth Covid wave in India from June: IIT-K Study
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) researchers have predicted that the fourth wave of Covid-19 may set in around June 22 in the country.
Read more
Government appoints former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson
The government on Monday appointed former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Read more
India worried about its farm exports due to Ukraine crisis, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India is more worried about the impact caused by the standoff between Ukraine and Russia, particularly on its exports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Read more
Desperate Afghans resort to selling their kidneys to feed families
Jobless, debt ridden, and struggling to feed his children, Nooruddin felt he had no choice but to sell a kidney -- one of a growing number of Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to save their families.
Read more
Dynasts never miss a chance to dent country's self-confidence: PM Modi's swipe at rivals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, saying "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.
Read more
EU to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to 3 years
The European Union is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, senior EU and French officials said.'
Read more
Students wearing hijabs not allowed to appear for practical exam in Udupi
Three PU students wearing headscarves were not allowed to appear for the final practical examat Government PU College in Udupi on Monday.
Read more