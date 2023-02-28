DH Evening Brief: No relief to Sisodia in SC; Satyendar, Sisodia resign from Cabinet; India GDP growth slows to 4.4% in Q3

China Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs meeting in Delhi
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to India to attend the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on March 2 and Beijing said it is ready to work with all to ensure that the gathering will send a "positive signal" on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation.
Militant involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit neutralised in Pulwama
An army soldier and the militant, who police said was involved in the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, were killed in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka
Seeking to give a boost to its campaign for the Assembly polls round the corner in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday will launch its 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre' from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or "Rathas" with the party's central leaders set to give it a headstart.
How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K from a multi-billion dollar client
The CEO of a product design company recently tested ChatGPT's talents to get back its dues from a multi-billion dollar client. The client, Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout said, hadn't responded to emails, going incommunicado, making Isenberg's company anxious.
'Can't interfere in the case': SC refuses to entertain Sisodia's plea against CBI arrest
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case on Sunday after 8-hour-long questioning.
Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet
CM Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.
India's GDP grows at 4.4% in Q3; economy to expand at 7% in FY23
India's economic growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23 mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
Punjab Guv vs AAP govt: Assembly summoned on March 3, SG Tushar Mehta tells apex court
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Assembly for the budget session on March 3, his counsel told the Supreme Court on Monday amid a tussle with the AAP government over the issue.
World's longest cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Dibrugarh; completes 50-day river journey
On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi.
BJP’s sentinels aggressively defend image of leadership
The enforcement of a nationalist narrative will put detractors on guard & delegitimise any criticism of the carefully sanitised image of BJP's leadership.
