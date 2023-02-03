DH Evening Brief: Amid Adani stock rout, FM says markets 'well-regulated'; SBI's exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27K cr
updated: Feb 03 2023, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Amid Adani stock rout, FM Sitharaman says markets 'well-regulated'
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday her country's markets were "well regulated" and she did not expect the controversy around tycoon Gautam Adani's business empire to affect investor confidence.
The combined market cap of Adani Group's listed units has collapsed by more than $120 billion—about half of the group's value—since US short-seller Hindenburg Research released an explosive report last week.
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman
The country's largest lender SBI on Friday said its overall exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88 per cent of the book or around Rs 27,000 crore.
SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank does not envisage the embattled ports-to-mining group facing any challenge to service its debt obligations and stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to the group.
Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea against blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to produce original records related to its decision, blocking a BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question on the 2002 Gujarat riots.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh issued notice to the Centre on a joint plea filed by senior journalist N Ram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking disclosure of "secret" orders passed by the Centre by using its emergency powers.
Adani issue disrupts Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings again, to resume on February 6
Parliament did not function for the second consecutive day on Friday following protests by a united Opposition, which refused to budge from its demand for a discussion on financial exposure of SBI and LIC in the scam-hit Adani Group.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha conducted business for minutes before adjourning the House in the afternoon. Similar scenes were witnessed in both Houses during the morning and afternoon sessions, as Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding an immediate discussion and a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee or by the Supreme Court.
'Criminal conspiracy': Plea filed in SC to probe Hindenburg report on Adani Group
A plea has been filed in theSupreme Courtby advocate Manohar Lal Sharma seeking a direction to the Centre and Sebi to inquire into analleged "criminal conspiracy" behind the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group that resulted in a stock crashand caused huge losses to investors.
The petitioner claimed thatresident of the US,Nate Anderson ofHindenburg Research, and his Indian entities hatched a criminal conspiracy and carried out ashort sale worthhundreds of billion dollars prior and thereafter on January 25, 2023, when they released concocted news as a research report qua to the Adani Group of the companies, and squared up their short sell position at the lowest rate.
Kerala Budget: Fuel, liquor, property tax and vehicles to become costlier
The CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala has proposed a social security cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel.
The state Budget for 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday also proposed social security cess of Rs 20 to Rs 40 per bottle of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) as well as to increase taxes on buildings and vehicles.
Indian company recalls eyedrops after one death and vision loss among some in US
Global Pharma, an Indian company that manufactures over-the-counter eyedrops said that it was recalling the product, EzriCare Artificial Tears after it was linked to a drug-resistant bacteria strain that has caused at least one person’s death and vision loss in five others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people to stop using the eyedrop as the agency investigates an outbreak of a strain of the bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infections in the blood, lungs and other parts of the body.
Padma Vibhushan for Mulayam Singh Yadav is part of a larger political tableau
The decision of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to honour Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav with India’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, has brought the Opposition on the backfoot.
If it were to be believed that this was Modi’s way of stumping the Opposition well before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then it can be safely assumed that none could have seen this coming.
Tennis star Kyrgios admits assaulting ex-girlfriend, avoids conviction
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a "single act of stupidity".
The Canberra magistrate dismissed the assault charge against the 27-year-old Australian player.
J&K: Cracks appear in Doda houses, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
Nineteen families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Friday.
The authorities also declared unsafe a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri, 35 kilometres from Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway.
