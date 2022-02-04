DH Evening Brief: February 4, 2022

'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China', BJP is Beijing Janata Party: Congress
Congress on Friday intensified its attack on Narendra Modi government on its handling of China with top leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that 'Make In India' has now become 'Buy from China' and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge describing the ruling BJP as "Beijing Janata Party".Read more
India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths
India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the US and Brazil.Read more
NEET PG exam 2022 postponed ahead of Supreme Court hearing
The Union Health Ministry has asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks since it clashes with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. Read more
Karnataka allows 100% seating in theatres, multiplexes
Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes.Read more
Centre rejects Tesla’s call for tax breaks in further setback
India turned down a demand of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. for tax breaks to import electric cars, saying rules already allow bringing in partially-built vehicles and assembling them locally at a lower levy.Read more
ED arrests Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in illegal sand mining case
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on February 3 evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case. Watch the video here
BJP hits back at Congress over hijab row, minister says 'won't let Karnataka turn into Taliban'
Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar hit back at the Congress over the hijab row. While Nagesh treaded the bureaucratic line by citing 2018 circular, Kumar said that the BJP won't let Udupi or Mangaluru become "another Taliban."Read more
America stands with India against Chinese intimidation: US
The US has asserted that it stands with India against Chinese intimidation after Beijing deputed a PLA officer, who was part of the military command that attacked Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020, as a torchbearer for the Beijing Winter Olympics.Read more
Zuckerberg loses $29 billion in a day as Meta shares crash
Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc's stock marked a record one-day plunge following a disappointing earnings forecast that shook the global tech landscape.Read more
