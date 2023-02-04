DH Evening Brief: FM Sitharaman says Adani FPO withdrawal not to affect macros; BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan, K Annamalai as poll in-charges for K'taka
updated: Feb 04 2023, 18:51 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
India's macro fundamentals not affected by Adani's FPO withdrawal: FM
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India's macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani Group's withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 crore FPO.
BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan, K Annamalai as poll in-charges for Karnataka
The BJP on Saturday made Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in charge of the party’s election effort in poll-bound Karnataka. With an eye on Tamil votes, the BJP has picked its Tamil Nadu president and former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K Annamalai as the election co-incharge.
Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM Kejriwal's resignation
Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the AAP office in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the ED named him in a charge sheet in the excise scam case.
Modi government officials opt for silence over Adani stock rout
The Adani Group’s Rs 9.8 lakh crore ($120 billion) loss in market value after Hindenburg Research accused it of fraud roughly equates to India’s annual infrastructure budget. But the government has shown few signs of worry — or at least that’s the impression it’s giving to the markets.
Morbi bridge collapse: Court rejects bail pleas of seven accused
A sessions court in Morbi on Saturday rejected the bail applications of seven accused, including two managers of Oreva Group, who are behind bars in connection with suspension bridge collapse in which 135 people were killed.
Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000 crore bond plan after market rout
Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter.
Veteran playback singer, Padma awardee Vani Jairam found dead
Veteran singer Vani Jairam who has sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including the very popular Hindi number 'bole re papihara' died on Saturday.
After Joshimath, Jammu's Doda village starts sliding
After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Jammu's Doda village started sliding and officials reported that nearly 19 families were evacuated after their homes developed major cracks.
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for not removing blasphemous content
Pakistan has blocked Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, after it refused to remove offensive or blasphemous material, according to media reports on Saturday.
