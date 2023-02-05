DH Evening Brief: Former Pak president Pervez Musharraf no more; KCR slams Congress, BJP for farmers' plight in Maharashtra rally

Both Congress, BJP responsible for plight of farmers: KCR
In the first mega-rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) outside its home state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave the call of ‘Abki baar, Kisan sarkar’ while lashing out at Congress and BJP for the current plight of farmers in India.
Oppn to allow debate in Parliament after 2 days of disruption, but Adani issue to retain focus
After two days of disruptions, the Opposition is all set to allow the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address but will not take the focus away from the Adani Group to corner the Narendra Modi government.
Adani issue a company specific matter, market regulators should be on their toes: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that regulators Sebi and RBI should always be on their toes to keep the equity market stable and indicated that the Adani stock rout following a Hindenburg report was a company specific issue.
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4% to 42%
The central government is likely to increase dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42 per cent from existing 38 per cent as per the agreed formula for the purpose.
Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi moved to safety after explosion near stadium in Quetta
Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi, among others, were taken to the safety of the dressing room after a terror attack a few miles down the road where they were playing on Sunday.
Bharat Jodo Yatra 'booster dose' for Cong but impact on poll-bound states depends on follow-up, tackling rifts
The Congress has described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "booster dose" but whether it will provide the party a new lease of life in election-bound states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka is a million-dollar question.
Timeline of Musharraf’s engagements with India during his reign in Pakistan
The four-star general, who ruled Pakistan in a dictator-style and passed away on Sunday at the age of 79, was born in Delhi. During his reign in power, he engaged with India on various crucial issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Below is a timeline of his engagements with India:
Former Pakistan president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf passes away
Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.
Read more
Both Congress, BJP responsible for plight of farmers: KCR
In the first mega-rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) outside its home state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave the call of ‘Abki baar, Kisan sarkar’ while lashing out at Congress and BJP for the current plight of farmers in India.
Read more
Oppn to allow debate in Parliament after 2 days of disruption, but Adani issue to retain focus
After two days of disruptions, the Opposition is all set to allow the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address but will not take the focus away from the Adani Group to corner the Narendra Modi government.
Read more
Centre blocks 232 apps operated by China, other foreign entities
The government has blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service, according to an official source.
Read more
Adani issue a company specific matter, market regulators should be on their toes: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that regulators Sebi and RBI should always be on their toes to keep the equity market stable and indicated that the Adani stock rout following a Hindenburg report was a company specific issue.
Read more
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4% to 42%
The central government is likely to increase dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42 per cent from existing 38 per cent as per the agreed formula for the purpose.
Read more
Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi moved to safety after explosion near stadium in Quetta
Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi, among others, were taken to the safety of the dressing room after a terror attack a few miles down the road where they were playing on Sunday.
Read more
Bharat Jodo Yatra 'booster dose' for Cong but impact on poll-bound states depends on follow-up, tackling rifts
The Congress has described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "booster dose" but whether it will provide the party a new lease of life in election-bound states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka is a million-dollar question.
Read more
Timeline of Musharraf’s engagements with India during his reign in Pakistan
The four-star general, who ruled Pakistan in a dictator-style and passed away on Sunday at the age of 79, was born in Delhi. During his reign in power, he engaged with India on various crucial issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Below is a timeline of his engagements with India:
Read more
Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy: Former Israeli PM
A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
Read more