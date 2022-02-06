DH Evening Brief: February 6, 2022

The Election Commission on Sunday extended the ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but gave fresh relaxations for indoor and outdoor physical campaigning events for the polls citing reduction in Covid-19 cases.
Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 10 lesser-known facts about the 'Queen of Melody'
Mangeshkar's father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a celebrated theatre actor and Hindustani classical vocalist, who inspired many aspiring musicians to pursue their passion. He discovered his daughter's abilities when she corrected one of his shagirds. 'Didi' eventually decided to pursuesinging to take her father's legacy forward.
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: The 'Nightingale of India' inspired generations with her golden voice
Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised last monthafter testing positive for Covid-19, passed away on Sunday. She was 92.
Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress's CM face in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, party leader Rahul Gandhi announced in in Ludhiana on Sunday.
EC opens up physical campaigning for polls
Sea of humanity floods as Lata Didi’s last journey begins
A sea of humanity flooded the streets to witness the final journey of Lata Mangeshkar and pay tributes to the 'melody queen'.
Not everyone is male or female: The growing controversy over sex designation
Those with intersex traits who are assigned at birth to be female or male can experience medical care that harms them, both physically and psychologically.
Air India: A name chosen through opinion poll more than 75 years ago
More than 75 years ago, an opinion poll among Tata employees to choose from four names resulted in the country's first airline company being named as 'Air India'.
India spin out West Indies for 176 in landmark 1,000th ODI
Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets between them as India bowled out West Indies for 176 in their 1,000th one-day international on Sunday.
