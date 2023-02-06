DH Evening Brief: At least 1,300 dead in Syria, Turkey quakes; PM unveils biggest helicopter facility in Tumakuru

PM unveils India's biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumakuru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter factory -- the country's largest chopper manufacturing facility -- in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. Bengaluru-headquartered HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonne with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years at this facility in Gubbi taluk, officials said.
India sending rescue, medical teams to quake-hit Turkey
The government on Monday decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to earthquake-hit Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.
Modi making all efforts to stall discussion on Adani, you know why: Rahul
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making all efforts to stall a discussion on Adani Group and the capture of infrastructure projects in Parliament for reasons known to all.
AAP to move SC to seek court-monitored mayoral polls
After the Delhi municipal House was adjourned for the third time in a month without electing a mayor, AAP leader Atishi on Monday said the party will move the Supreme Court so that the polls can be held in a "court-monitored manner".
'India's rising energy demand opportunity for stakeholders': Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged global investors to explore investment opportunities in the country's energy sector, saying India is the most opportune place at present.
Modi in his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 said the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.
Nearly 200 people were killed across seven provinces in Turkey and in Syria after a deadly earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck Turkey's Gaziantep on February 6. These aftermath pictures narrate the horror of the powerful earthquake.
The real picture behind BJP’s outreach to minorities
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can heave a sigh of relief. They no longer need to rack their brains figuring out how to do the impossible: reach out to Muslims without expecting votes in return. That’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told them to do last month.
Death toll from quake in Turkey, Syria rises to 1,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people.
Read more
PM unveils India's biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumakuru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter factory -- the country's largest chopper manufacturing facility -- in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. Bengaluru-headquartered HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonne with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years at this facility in Gubbi taluk, officials said.
Read more
India sending rescue, medical teams to quake-hit Turkey
The government on Monday decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to earthquake-hit Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.
Read more
Adani Group to pre-pay $1.1 bn for pledged shares release
Adani Group on Monday said that the promoters will pre-pay $1,114 million for the release of pledged shares of its firms ahead of the maturity in September 2024.
Read more
Telangana presents Budget with expenditure outlay of Rs 2.9 lakh crore for FY24
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday introduced the State Budget in the Assembly with any expenditure outlay of Rs 2,90,396 crore for 2023-24.
Read more
Modi making all efforts to stall discussion on Adani, you know why: Rahul
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making all efforts to stall a discussion on Adani Group and the capture of infrastructure projects in Parliament for reasons known to all.
Read more
AAP to move SC to seek court-monitored mayoral polls
After the Delhi municipal House was adjourned for the third time in a month without electing a mayor, AAP leader Atishi on Monday said the party will move the Supreme Court so that the polls can be held in a "court-monitored manner".
Read more
Battered by plunging PC sales, Dell to cut about 6,650 jobs
Dell Technologies Inc., facing plummeting demand for personal computers, will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, becoming the latest technology company to announce it will let thousands of employees go.
Read more
'India's rising energy demand opportunity for stakeholders': Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged global investors to explore investment opportunities in the country's energy sector, saying India is the most opportune place at present.
Modi in his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 said the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.
Read more
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath
Nearly 200 people were killed across seven provinces in Turkey and in Syria after a deadly earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck Turkey's Gaziantep on February 6. These aftermath pictures narrate the horror of the powerful earthquake.
See Pics
The real picture behind BJP’s outreach to minorities
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can heave a sigh of relief. They no longer need to rack their brains figuring out how to do the impossible: reach out to Muslims without expecting votes in return. That’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told them to do last month.
Read more