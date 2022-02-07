DH Evening Brief: February 7, 2022

Amit Shah requests AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category security
As he once again declined security cover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday made an appeal in Parliament to AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi to allow security personnel to accompany him, days after bullets were fired at his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh.
Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his gesture at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was trolled on social media platforms over the way he prayed before the mortal remains of Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral inMumbai'S Shivaji Park on Sunday.
Karnataka students wear saffron shawls to colleges as hijab row escalates
Despite the Karnataka government issuing a new circular banning hijab as well as saffron shawls in college campuses, the row continued on Monday as students in different cities of the state came wearing the shawls and hijabs.
Punjab CM's nephew accepts he got Rs 10 crore cash for sand mining, transfer in state: ED
Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, the arrested nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has "accepted" that he received Rs 10 crore cash in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfer or posting of officials in the border state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in a statement on Monday.
Punjab polls: AAP greenhorn versus Congress heavyweight in Sangrur
Narinder Kaur Bharaj, a young law graduate and AAP candidate from Sangrur is all set to lock horns with political heavyweight and sitting Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.
Congress has not fulfilled 'roti, kapda and makaan' promise made to poor in past: BJP MP
A BJP MP from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday accused the Congress of not fulfilling the three promises -- 'roti, kapda and makaan' (food, clothing and house) -- made to the poor many years back.
Demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida to begin in 2 weeks: SC
The Supreme Court Mondaydirects the demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida within two weeks, according to news agency ANI.
'Fake samajwadi's' dynastic policies' stopped 'river of development' in UP before 2017, says PM Modi
