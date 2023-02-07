DH Evening Brief: Rahul questions surge in Adani's fortunes under Modi govt; Turkey, Syria earthquake death toll crosses 5,000
DH Evening Brief: Rahul questions surge in Adani's fortunes under Modi govt; Turkey, Syria earthquake death toll crosses 5,000
updated: Feb 07 2023, 18:41 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Rahul Gandhi questions surge in Adani's fortunes under Modi govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000.
Regulations strictly followed while making investments: LIC tells govt amid concerns over exposure to Adani Group companies
Amid concerns in certain quarters over LIC's exposure to Adani group companies, the government on Tuesday said the insurer has informed that it strictly follows the statutory framework and regulations while making investments.
L C Victoria Gowri sworn in as Madras HC judge; SC declines to stay oath
Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri took oath as additional judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, minutes before the Supreme Court rejected a petition challenging her appointment over her alleged hate speech against minorities.
Maharashtra Congress crisis deepens: Balasaheb Thorat resigns as CLP leader
The crisis within the Maharashtra Congress deepened further with veteran Congressman Balasaheb Thorat stepping down as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) following differences with party’s state unit President Nana Patole in the backdrop of the elections to Nashik Division Graduates’ seat of the Council.
Kerala fuel cess: Cong marches turn violent in places; MLA stir continues
Protest marches taken out by the opposition Congress activists against theKerala government's budget proposalto impose fuel cess turned violent in many places, forcing police to use water cannons and teargas shells to disperse agitators.
SC to hear on February 8 plea of AAP seeking mayoral election in MCD
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking early holding of the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Can India’s Opposition corner government on Adani issue?
Imagine if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were the principal opposition party in Parliament, and a scandal on the scale of that involving the Adani group broke — would political affairs be conducted as it is taking place now?
A pair of huge earthquakes have struck in Turkey, leaving more than 4,000 people dead and unknown numbers injured or displaced. The first quake, near Gaziantep close to the Syrian border, measured 7.8 in magnitude and was felt as far away as the UK.
Indian banks' exposure to Adani group 'insufficient' to pose credit risk: Fitch
The exposure of Indian banks to the embattled Adani Group is "insufficient in itself" to present a substantial risk to the credit profiles of these lenders, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Tuesday.
Pervez Musharraf | Pakistan’s dictator who fell, and how
Pervez Musharraf was in the air. He was a highflyer, becoming Army General of Pakistan at the age of 56. Yet, as he flew at 35,000 feet in the air, he also wanted to be grounded.
