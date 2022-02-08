DH Evening Brief: February 8, 2022

BJP's Uttar Pradesh manifesto centres around 'Love Jihad' laws, sops for OBCs and women
Stricter laws to deal with cases of 'Love Jihad' (forcing religious conversion for marrying women) and sops for the farmers, OBCs and women found mention in the BJP's 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections released on Tuesday.
Now, Pizza Hut and Domino’s face boycott calls in India over Kashmir posts
Several large multinational brands, including Pizza Hut Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Yum Brands Inc.’s KFC, trended on social media in India on Tuesday, with calls for boycotts after some of their affiliates in Pakistan posted support for people in the region of Kashmir.
Government issues policy for journalists, online news platforms
Journalists acting in a manner prejudicial to the country's "security, sovereignty and integrity" as well as "public order, decency or morality" will lose their government accreditation, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said in its new guidelines.
Was asked to quit cricket and drive auto after IPL 2019, says Mohammed Siraj
India pacer Mohammed Siraj says he was asked to "quit cricket and drive auto" with his father after a poor 2019 IPL season, making him think that his career in the league was over before MS Dhoni's counsel came to his rescue.
Modi must atone for farmer, Covid-19 and NRC deaths before seeking votes: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that BJP was a "danger" to the country and asked the saffron party to ''seek forgiveness'' of the people for the loss of human lives during Covid-19 pandemic, farmer agitation and in protests against the NRC, before seeking votes.
What's more effective against Omicron? Two Covid vaccine doses or three?
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said last week he expects the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to change the definition of “fully vaccinated” to three doses instead of two.
As hijab row escalates, Bommai shuts all schools, colleges for 3 days
The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for all high schools, colleges and universities as the hijab controversy turned into a law and order issue at several places.
Hijab row escalates: Sec 144 in Shivamogga after students hurl stones at college
As the hijab-saffron shawl row turned violent in various parts of the city, prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 144 of CrPC in Shivamogga for two days on Tuesday.
India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's Kashmir tweet
India summoned South Korea's ambassador to express displeasure over a social media post by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor over disputed Kashmir, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Adityanath failed to manage Covid-19, his language 'chauraha chhap': AAP
Ahead of state assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging mismanagement by him during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Modi must atone for farmer, Covid-19 and NRC deaths before seeking votes: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that BJP was a "danger" to the country and asked the saffron party to ''seek forgiveness'' of the people for the loss of human lives during Covid-19 pandemic, farmer agitation and in protests against the NRC, before seeking votes.
