DH Evening Brief: Oppn can't stomach India's growing global stature, tells Modi; Turkey-Syria earthquake deaths cross 11,200

Dhankhar, Opposition spar over interjections during Kharge’s speech
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition MPs sparred on Wednesday as the former objected to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani Group issue and hate speeches among others.
Amid Adani Group developments, RBI Guv says banking system stronger, larger to be impacted by 'case like this'
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the strength, size and resilience of the Indian banking system now are much stronger and larger "to be affected by a case like this" in reference to the developments at Adani Group.
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel sent to judicial custody
A court in Gujarat's Morbi town on Wednesday sent Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel, one of the accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, to judicial custody after the end of his police remand.
Scientists sound impending earthquake danger in Uttarakhand Himalayan region
Scientists at the Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute have sounded warning about the impending danger of a massive earthquake in the Uttarakhand terrain, “including the Joshimath area” that has witnessed alarming levels of subsidence in the past weeks.
WTC final to be held at The Oval from June 7 to 11: ICC
The ICC on Wednesday confirmed that the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between the top two Test-playing nations will take place at The Oval from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as the designated reserve day.
Some people can't stomach India's growing global stature: PM Modi's dig at the Opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few "frustrated" persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.
Read more
Turkey-Syria earthquake deaths cross 11,200 as rescue operations continue
The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 11,200 on Wednesday as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold.
Read more
Dhankhar, Opposition spar over interjections during Kharge’s speech
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition MPs sparred on Wednesday as the former objected to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani Group issue and hate speeches among others.
Read more
Actual Covid infections in India 17 times higher than reported: BHU study
The actual Covid-19 infections in India may be around 17 times higher than the official figure, a study led by researchers at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) suggests.
Read more
Amid Adani Group developments, RBI Guv says banking system stronger, larger to be impacted by 'case like this'
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the strength, size and resilience of the Indian banking system now are much stronger and larger "to be affected by a case like this" in reference to the developments at Adani Group.
Read more
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel sent to judicial custody
A court in Gujarat's Morbi town on Wednesday sent Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel, one of the accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, to judicial custody after the end of his police remand.
Read more
Lending, borrowing of government bonds to add depth to market: RBI Governor
The Reserve Bank of India will allow banks to borrow and lend government bonds in a move that could add depth and liquidity to the market, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.
Read more
PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament.
The Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.
Read more
Scientists sound impending earthquake danger in Uttarakhand Himalayan region
Scientists at the Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute have sounded warning about the impending danger of a massive earthquake in the Uttarakhand terrain, “including the Joshimath area” that has witnessed alarming levels of subsidence in the past weeks.
Read more
WTC final to be held at The Oval from June 7 to 11: ICC
The ICC on Wednesday confirmed that the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between the top two Test-playing nations will take place at The Oval from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as the designated reserve day.
Read more