DH Evening Brief: Why are Gandhis not using Nehru's surname? asks PM; Meals at Rs 5, tribal autonomy in BJP Tripura manifesto
updated: Feb 09 2023, 18:31 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
If Nehru was such a great person, why the Gandhi family shies away from using 'Nehru' surname: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session on Thursday, took an apparent dig at the Gandhis, saying, "If Nehru was such a great person, why the family shies away from using 'Nehru' surname."
BJP Tripura manifesto promises rubber units, rise in farmers' assistance, more autonomy for tribals
Faced with a possible challenge from Tipra Motha, a regional party demanding "Greater Tipraland" state ahead of Assembly elections, the ruling BJP manifesto on Thursday promised "greater autonomy" for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Rs 5,000 every year to the tribals living under TTADC, meals at Rs 5 thrice a day, among others.
Cong fumes as Kharge’s remarks on PM, Adani expunged
Eight references made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and linking him with an industrialist facing allegations among others were expunged from Parliament records, prompting Congress on Thursday to allege censorship.
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe into Hindenburg report on Adani on February 10
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani.
Freezing temperatures deepened the misery Thursday for survivors of a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 17,500 people, as rescuers raced to save countless people still trapped under rubble.
Delhi BJP demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians
BJP staged a protest near Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his post over the alleged "snooping" on politicians by AAP's Feedback Unit, or FBU, created after it came to power in 2015.
'No irregularities' found in Adani Wilmar's Parwanoo unit
GST officials inspected Adani Wilmar’s depot warehouse in Parwanoo yesterday. A spokesperson for Adani Wilmar Ltd said that the officials did not find any irregularities in the operations anddealings conducted by the company.
Rahul Gandhi's labours of Hercules have just begun
Rahul Gandhi was born into the Congress. He felt he had inherited it. Birth right and initiation rites offer a different perspective to the organisation. Gandhi eventually understood the difference between inheritance and performance — a difference between a test of competence and a sense of ownership. He rediscovered the Congress as a party in his own bumbling way. As a wag put it, he had to pull himself together before he could pull together the Congress, enact a Rahul Jodo before he performed a Bharat Jodo.
North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at parade
Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production muscle during a night-time parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.
