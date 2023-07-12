DH Evening Brief: Inflation rises to three-month high of 4.81%; More submarines, jets for navy on cards as Modi visits France

More submarines, jets for Indian navy on cards as Modi visits France
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to France on Thursday to deepen ties with New Delhi's oldest strategic partner in the West, with a slew of high-profile defence deals expected and a new joint plan to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific.
Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects in connection with the Hebbal Kempapura twin murders – of Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, the MD and the CEO, respectively, of fibre netcompany Aironics Media Pvt Ltd.
Delhi CM seeks Centre's intervention as Yamuna swells, says flood won't send good message to world
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 207.55 metres, doesn't rise further and said news of flood in the capital will not send a good message to the world.
Muslim World League Secretary-General hails PM Modi's 'passionate perspective' on inclusive growth
A day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday hailed the PM's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.
Shah, Ashraf finalise Asia Cup schedule; India-Pak matches in Dambulla
The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of host PCB, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday. Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC), informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting on Thursday to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.
Opposition BJP stages protest demanding CBI probe into Jain monk murder case
Opposition BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration near Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, here against the brutal murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi.
Retail inflation in June rises to three-month high of 4.81%
Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June, mainly on account of hardening prices of food, according to the government data.
Cheetahs, women, tribals not safe in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath
Neither cheetahs nor women nor the tribal community are safe in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.
TCS Q1 net profit rises 17% to Rs 11,074 cr
The country's largest software exporter TCS on Wednesday reported a 16.83 per cent jump in its June quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 11,074 crore.
Milan Kundera, author of 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being', passes away
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novelThe Unbearable Lightness of Beingwho lived nearly five decades in Paris, has died at the age of 94.