DH Evening Brief: Jahangirpuri's hopes 'razed'; India increases Russian oil purchases

North Delhi Municipal Corporation 'razes' hopes for better future at Jahangirpuri
Malika Bibi's hopes to secure a better future for her children shattered when her fruits and vegetables shop, the sole source of her income, was razed by civic authorities at violence-hit Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on Wednesday.
Covid-19: India’s R value increases above 1 for first time in 3 months, says researcher
India's effective reproduction number (R) for Covid, an indicator of how quickly the infection is spreading, has increased to over one for the first time since January, estimates a researcher from Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences.
Delhi brings back mask mandate, ₹500 fine for violation
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators within a month after withdrawing the measure.
India doubles down on Russian oil purchases despite US warning
India is doubling down on Russian crude oil purchases despite warnings from the US, snapping up every major grade from the OPEC+ producer as its war in Ukraine nears a third month.
DH Impact | SC/ST fund diversion in Karnataka: Activists, Congress hit out at government
Rights groups and the Congress on Wednesday slammed the Karnataka government for ‘diverting’ funds meant for SC/ST welfare towards infrastructure projects.
DC's Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, tonight's game against Punjab Kings under doubt
The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for Covid-19.
