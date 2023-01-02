DH Evening Brief: SC upholds validity of demonetisation; Delhi woman's death in hit-and-run case triggers protest

Demonetisation was 'vitiated, unlawful', says dissenting judge on SC verdict
Justice B V Nagarathna of the Supreme Court, who gave a dissenting verdict on demonetisation on Monday, said the scrapping of the whole series of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes had to be done through a legislation and not through a gazette notification as Parliament cannot be left aloof in a matter of such critical importance.
AAP seeks L-G Saxena's dismissal over Delhi hit-and-run case
The Delhi government on Monday sought the immediate dismissal of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena in view of the brutal death of a 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Sultanpuri's Kanjhawala area.
Jilted lover stabs student to death before stabbing self in Bengaluru college
A jilted lover stabbed an engineering student to death onthe premises of a Bengaluru college on Monday for rejecting his romantic proposal, police said.
Four dead, several injured as suspected terrorists target villagers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Four civilians were killed and six others injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses of a particular community in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri Sunday evening, officials said.
Currency in circulation rises by 83% since demonetisation in 2016
Demonetisation of the high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 did not have any discernible impact on currency in circulation (CIC) in the country, which has soared by almost 83 per cent since its announcement on November 8, 2016.
Sheezan being falsely implicated in Tunisha death case, claims his family
Days after late actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother claimed that her daughter was being forced to convert to Islam and wear hijab, the family of her boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan countered the charges and raised issues of mental health.
SC upholds Centre's decision on demonetisation, dismisses plea challenging note ban
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the central government's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.
Delhi woman death case: Victim's family, supporters protest
Family members and supporters protested outside the Sultanpuri Police station on Monday following the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman, who was dragged for a few kilometres by a car.
Recession will hit a third of the world this year, warns IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the IMF chief has said, and warned that 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China will see their economies slow down.
What is in store for parties in 2023?
The year 2023 could set the tone for the 2024 polls though BJP believes the dismal 2018 results did not have an impact on the 2019 results.
