DH Evening Brief: Cabinet approves Rs 19,744 cr green hydrogen project; Air India puts 30-day ban on man who peed on passenger
updated: Jan 04 2023, 18:33 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Cabinet approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National GreenHydrogenMission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing of this clean source of energy. Read more
Air India puts 30-day ban on man who urinated on co-passenger; DGCA seeks report
Air Indiaon Wednesday said it has imposed a flying ban on the passenger who hadurinated on a co-passengeronboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation. Read more
SC stays Allahabad HC order asking UP govt to hold urban local body polls without OBC quota
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to hold urban local body polls without reservation for the OBCs. Read more
Congress leader Siddaramaiah calls Karnataka CM Bommai 'puppy before PM'
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Hitting back, Chief Minister Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statement mirrors his personality. Read more
A day after some prominent Ayodhya seers showered their blessings on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Wednesday heaped praise on Rahul for undertaking the yatra and said that neither the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticised the yatra. Read more
Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai for ligament surgery
Star India batterRishabh Pantis all set to "undergo surgery for ligament tears", the BCCI stated on Wednesday, effectively ruling him out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period. Read more
Acquitted in gang-rape case, man sues MP govt seeking Rs 10,000 crore compensation for 'mental agony'
After being acquitted of gang-rape charges, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has sought compensation of more than Rs 10,000 crore from the state government citing "suffering and mental agony" caused to him as his incarceration sent his family to the brink of starvation. Read more
CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery
Pillows that stifle snores, urine-testing toilets, and "digital twins" for safer surgeries were all on display at a CES gadget fest in Las Vegas Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the consumer electronics extravaganza. Read more
Justice Bela M Trivedi recuses herself from hearing pleas against release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case
Supreme Courtjudge Justice Bela M Trivedi Wednesday recused herself from hearing a batch of pleas challenging theremission of sentenceof 11 convicts in theBilkis Banocase in which she was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Read more
Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch
Black holes form natural time machines that allow travel to both the past and the future. But don’t expect to be heading back to visit thedinosaursany time soon. Read more
