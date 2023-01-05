DH Evening Brief: Air India explains why it didn't peeing incident to DGCA; two more suspects emerge in Delhi hit-and-run case
DH Evening Brief: Air India explains why it didn't peeing incident to DGCA; two more suspects emerge in Delhi hit-and-run case
updated: Jan 05 2023, 17:36 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Air India explains why it didn't report man peeing on co-flyer incident to DGCA
Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday told aviation sector regulator DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight in November as the aggrieved lady had "rescinded" an initial request for action after the two "appeared" to have sorted out the issue.
Two more suspects emerge in Delhi hit-and-run case
The Delhi Police on Thursday said it is searching for two people who are suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12 kilometers by a car that hit her scooter.
'Can't uproot people overnight': Supreme Court stays eviction of over 4,000 houses in Haldwani
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order directing eviction of over 4000 families within seven days in Haldwani allegedly on Railways land, saying there is a human angle involved into it.
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi AI flight 'urinated' on woman's blanket
Ten days after the shocking November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.
India finds 11 Omicron sub-variants in international travellers
Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found among the 124 international travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 between December 24 and January 3 and the presence of all these variants was earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.
China insists Covid data 'transparent' after WHO criticism
China on Thursday insisted it had been transparent with the international community about its Covid data, as it hit back against World Health Organization criticism that its tally of virus deaths was understating the true scale of its outbreak.
Biden administration proposes massive hike in immigration fees including H-1B visas
The Biden administration has proposed a massive hike in immigration fees, including the much sought-after H-1B visas for high-skilled foreign workers which is very popular among Indian tech professionals.
Foreign universities can now set up campuses in India as UGC announces draft norms
For the first time, foreign universities will be able to set up their campuses in India with the UGC on Thursday unveiling draft norms for their establishment and operations in the country, under which these varsities can also decide admission process, fee structure and repatriate its funds back home.
Nadella checks the right boxes talking about G20, Make in India and AI innovation
Looking to help in "amplifying" the India story, Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said the country's technology story and the policies that helped it reach here is a tale that needs to be told to the world.
