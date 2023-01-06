DH Evening Brief: AAP-BJP clash disrupts Delhi Mayor election; Air India urinating incident victim says crew made her negotiate

Air India urinating incident victim says crew made her confront, negotiate with perpetrator
The woman who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her during an Air India flight in November had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and "started crying and profusely apologising".
44 judges' names to be confirmed in 3 days: Govt to SC
The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the government would adhere to the timeline for processing names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges in constitutional courts and 44 names are likely to be processed within two-three days.
17 J&K leaders desert Ghulam Nabi Azad, rejoin Congress
In a major setback to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP), 17 leaders who had quit the Congress late last year rejoined the party ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entering Jammu and Kashmir.
Fact Check: Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?
The World Economic Forum (WEF) ordering the public to bathe only once a week or less to combat climate change! That was the astonishing claim in a recent Twitter post, which was debunked by thePTIFact Check team.
SC transfers all pleas on same-sex marriage to itself
The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions pending before different high courts across the country on the issue of grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages.
The Supreme Court on Friday stopped the execution of the Maghalaya High Court order staying the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the chief ministers of the two states for settling their festering boundary dispute.
AAP-BJP members' clash disrupts Delhi Mayor election
The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over first administering oath to the 10 aldermen.
'It'll always be Tamil Nadu': Parties reject Tamizhagam
Governor R N Ravi has come under criticism yet again from political parties, this time for his controversial remark that it would be appropriate to call the state Tamizhagam rather than Tamil Nadu.
SC stays HC order on Assam-Meghalaya border pact
The Supreme Court on Friday stopped the execution of the Maghalaya High Court order staying the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the chief ministers of the two states for settling their festering boundary dispute.
