DH Evening Brief: Should've acted swiftly, says Tata on Air India urinating incident; Joshimath declared 'land subsidence' zone
updated: Jan 08 2023, 17:37 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
We fell short, should've acted swiftly: Tata Sons on Air India urinating incident
A day after Tata Group-owned Air India de-rostered a pilot and four crew members over the urinating incident aboard a flight in November, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline's response should have been faster. Read more
Joshimath declared 'land subsidence' zone; over 60 families evacuated
Joshimath has been declared a land subsidence zone and over 60 families living in uninhabitable houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official said on Sunday. Read more
'What if it's poison?', says Akhilesh Yadav as he refuses tea from UP Police
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to have tea offered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying that it might be 'poisoned'. Akhilesh was offered tea when he arrived at the police headquarters in the state capital along with party leaders to protest against the arrest of an SP worker, who handled the party's social media accounts, on charges of allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leaders.
Mob of African nationals attack Delhi cops, 4 held
Delhi Police officials were on Saturday attacked by a mob of 100 African nationals who helped in escaping of three African nationals who were caught by the police for living in India illegally. Read more
UK inflation: Study abroad journey for Indians gets tougher amid struggle for affordable living
Indians may have been issued the largest number of UK student visas this year but finding accommodation and surviving in cities where their colleges or universities are based has become a challenge for international students with the increase in inflation. Read more
Vikramaditya Singh, 6 others sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Himachal Pradesh
The four-week-old Himachal Pradesh Cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Read more
Heaters, blankets placed inside Lucknow zoo to protect animals from chilling weather, says official
As the temperature drops in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological garden here has placed heaters and blankets inside the animal cages to protect them from the chilling weather. Read more
