DH Evening Brief: TN Assembly sees unprecedented scenes as Guv & CM face off; Centre warns TV channels over 'sensational' crime reporting
DH Evening Brief: TN Assembly sees unprecedented scenes as Guv & CM face off; Centre warns TV channels over 'sensational' crime reporting
updated: Jan 09 2023, 18:44 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Governor Ravi, CM Stalin face off in Tamil Nadu Assembly
TheTamil NaduAssembly witnessed unprecedented scenes on Monday after Governor R N Ravi deviated from the prepared text by skipping references to Dravidian model of governance, leaders like B R Ambedkar and E V R Periyar, and law and order situation, while adding a few portions on his own. Read more
'Offends good taste and decency': I&B Ministry warns TV channels over gruesome, 'sensational' coverage of crimes
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and ...
Religious conversion a serious issue, should not be given political colour: SC
Observing that religious conversion is a serious issue which should not be given a political colour, the Supreme Court on Monday sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on a plea seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversions. Read more
Book on me is to humiliate me ahead of elections, BJP behind it, says Siddaramaiah
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday described as “defamatory” a book that BJP leaders are set to release to project the former Congress chief minister as an appeaser of minorities, especially Muslims.
R S Sodhi steps down as Amul MD
R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand. Read more
Despite one-third posts vacant, only 13 women occupy top ranks in 12 Public Sector Banks
Only 13 women are in the top echelons of 12 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) accounting for 10.66 per cent of 122 Directors, even as more than one-third of such posts remain vacant at present, an analysis has shown.
Kanjhawala case: Accused knew woman was trapped under car, kept driving to avoid getting caught
The accused in the Kanjhawala case were aware that a woman was trapped between the wheels of their car but did not try to rescue her because they were afraid that someone might see them, police sources said on Monday. Read more
Bumrah ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from back injury
Jasprit Bumrah's return to action has now been delayed further after failing to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture as the senior India pacer was on Monday ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
'Arrest not per law': Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, husband in ICICI loan fraud case
The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to formerICICIBank CEO and MDChanda Kochharand her husbandDeepak Kochharin a loan fraud case, noting their arrest was not done in conformity with provisions of law. Read more
Joshimath a grave reminder that we are messing with the environment: Experts
Joshimath is a very grave reminder that people are messing up with the environment to an extent that is irreversible because of anthropogenic activities, according to environmentalists and geologists.
Governor Ravi, CM Stalin face off in Tamil Nadu Assembly
TheTamil NaduAssembly witnessed unprecedented scenes on Monday after Governor R N Ravi deviated from the prepared text by skipping references to Dravidian model of governance, leaders like B R Ambedkar and E V R Periyar, and law and order situation, while adding a few portions on his own. Read more
'Offends good taste and decency': I&B Ministry warns TV channels over gruesome, 'sensational' coverage of crimes
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and ...
Read more
Religious conversion a serious issue, should not be given political colour: SC
Observing that religious conversion is a serious issue which should not be given a political colour, the Supreme Court on Monday sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on a plea seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversions. Read more
Book on me is to humiliate me ahead of elections, BJP behind it, says Siddaramaiah
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday described as “defamatory” a book that BJP leaders are set to release to project the former Congress chief minister as an appeaser of minorities, especially Muslims.
R S Sodhi steps down as Amul MD
R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand. Read more
Despite one-third posts vacant, only 13 women occupy top ranks in 12 Public Sector Banks
Only 13 women are in the top echelons of 12 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) accounting for 10.66 per cent of 122 Directors, even as more than one-third of such posts remain vacant at present, an analysis has shown.
Read more
Kanjhawala case: Accused knew woman was trapped under car, kept driving to avoid getting caught
The accused in the Kanjhawala case were aware that a woman was trapped between the wheels of their car but did not try to rescue her because they were afraid that someone might see them, police sources said on Monday. Read more
Bumrah ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from back injury
Jasprit Bumrah's return to action has now been delayed further after failing to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture as the senior India pacer was on Monday ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Read more
'Arrest not per law': Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, husband in ICICI loan fraud case
The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to formerICICIBank CEO and MDChanda Kochharand her husbandDeepak Kochharin a loan fraud case, noting their arrest was not done in conformity with provisions of law. Read more
Joshimath a grave reminder that we are messing with the environment: Experts
Joshimath is a very grave reminder that people are messing up with the environment to an extent that is irreversible because of anthropogenic activities, according to environmentalists and geologists.
Read more