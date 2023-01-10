DH Evening Brief: Toddler, mother die in Bengaluru metro pillar collapse; TN Guv removes state symbol from Pongal invitation
DH Evening Brief: Toddler, mother die in Bengaluru metro pillar collapse; TN Guv removes state symbol from Pongal invitation
updated: Jan 10 2023, 18:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
2-year-old boy, mother killed after under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru
In a horrific tragedy exemplifying India's Silicon Valley's untended civic issues, a 28-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child died after the staging column of a metro pillar collapsed along the Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru on Tuesday
Tamil Nadu Governor at it again; removes state symbol from Pongal invitation
With the dust over his walking out in a huff from the Assembly yet to settle down, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has stoked yet another controversy by replacing the state government’s emblem with that of the Union Government’s in invitations sent out ...
DGCA seeks report from Go First after flight takes off without 55 flyers
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Go First after the airline's flight from Bengaluru forgot to board over 50 passengers at Bangalore airport onJanuary 9.While53 passengerswere shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, other two flyersasked for a refund which was paid by the airline.
'Get out Ravi' posters spotted in Chennai amid Tamil Nadu CM-Governor stand-off
A day after thespat between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravion the floor of the state assembly, "#GetoutRavi" posters, prominently featuring Chief Minister M K Stalin surfaced in some parts of the city. Read more
Joshimath hoteliers oppose 'abrupt' demolition move, demand one-time settlement plan
The state government, had on Monday, decided to mechanically demolish 'Mount View' and 'Malari Inn' hotels that developed huge cracks recently and were leaning towards each other, posing a risk to the nearby settlements.
Iran to 'firmly punish' those who violate hijab rule
Iran's judiciary has ordered police to "firmly punish" people who violate the country's hijab law, a news agency reported Tuesday, after nearly four months of deadly protests against the measures.Demonstrations have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly failing to adhere to the law.
'What madness looks like': Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.
