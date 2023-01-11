DH Evening Brief: Flights grounded across US after FAA system outage; More than 20 dead in Kabul suicide blast
DH Evening Brief: Flights grounded across US after FAA system outage; More than 20 dead in Kabul suicide blast
updated: Jan 11 2023, 18:59 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
All flights in US grounded due to system glitch
US flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates.Read more
Suicide blast near Afghan ministry; more than 20 casualties
A suicide bomber detonated a device Wednesday near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities, anAFPstaff member said. Read more
Fact-check: Viral photograph of Rahul Gandhi drinking alcohol during Bharat Jodo Yatra is morphed
Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi eating dry fruits and chicken with what looks like a glass of alcohol is going viral on social media platforms. Read more
PU Department faces flak over circular asking colleges to ensure at least 100 students each attend PM Modi event
PU Education Department officials on Wednesday faced flak over a circular instructingprincipals of all PU colleges in Hubballi to make sure that at least 100 students from each college attend the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Read more
Did not intend to outrage complainant's modesty: Air India urination case accused to court
Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Wednesday his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty, as he sought bail in the case. Read more
In Pics | Best dressed stars at Golden Globe Awards 2023
From Rihanna's sculptural black gown to Ram Charan's sherwani set, here are the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. See pics
Joshimath: Calls for higher compensation grow amid renewed efforts to push demolition drive
Renewed efforts were made by the administration on Wednesday to persuade hoteliers and locals refusing to allow the demolition of two precariously standing hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Read more
Trinamool Congress @25 | Mamata Banerjee has come a long way, what next?
A quarter of a century is, particularly in politics, a long span of time. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was established on January 1, 1998, though it seems to have been around for longer. The credit for this perception goes to its founder-leader Mamata Banerjee, who has been consistently engaged in a fight against the established order. Read more
Police van torched, government vehicles vandalised in Bihar's Buxar after cops allegedly assault farmers
A police van was set on fire and government vehicles werevandalised allegedly by locals inBihar's Buxar on Wednesday afterpolicemen allegedlyassaulted farmers, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes last night. Read more
Eviction drive continues for second day in Assam's Lakhimpur; 299 families to go homeless
The drive to evict encroachers from forest land in Assam's Lakhimpur district continued for the second day on Wednesday, with 299 families residing on a 250-hectare tract left in the lurch. Read more
'Cannot use a hammer to kill an ant': HC permits J&J to manufacture and sell its baby powder
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed two orders passed by the Maharashtra government revoking the license of Johnson & Johnson company to manufacture, sell and distribute its baby powder products, terming them as “stringent, unreasonable and unfair”. Read more
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card, low value BHIM-UPI transactions
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promotingRuPaydebit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions usingRuPayand UPI in the current financial year. Read more
