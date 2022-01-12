DH Evening Brief: January 12, 2022

Why are rallies being allowed? Karnataka HC pulls up Bommai government over Congress's Mekedatu padyatra
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform in two days as to why the rallies, particularly the rally being held by the Congress, are allowed to continue and why no appropriate action has been taken. Read more
By no means has threat reduced: Army chief Naravane on Ladakh row
Army Chief General M M Naravane said that while there has been partial engagement with the Chinese Army over the border issue along eastern Ladakh, by no means has the threat reduced.Read more
Where and how you are most likely to catch Covid? Here's what this study says
Two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. Covid case rates are higher than they’ve ever been and hospitalisation rates are once again rising rapidly in many countries.Read more
Bengaluru bans in-person classes for grades 1-9 till January 31
The Primary and Secondary Education Department extended the ban on offline classes for classes 1 to 9 till January 31, keeping in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.Read more
Kejriwal comes out with AAP's 'Punjab Model', promises justice in sacrilege cases
Unveiling his party's "Punjab Model" ahead of assembly polls, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance, and asserted that people want to bring his party to power to break the friendly "partnership" between the Badals and the Congress. Read more
UP polls: Why Swami and friends exited BJP
Just as the second wave of Covid-19 had started to recede in June 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispatched its top party general secretary, in-charge of organisation, BL Santhosh, to Uttar Pradesh to assess and gauge the mood of the cadres. Santhosh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nominated pracharak on deputation to the BJP camped in Lucknow for three days to prepare a report card on the Yogi Adityanath government. Read more
Ensure adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen: Centre to states
Noting the "significant surge" in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Centre on Wednesday wrote to all states and UTs urging them to direct departments concerned to ensure adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen for at least 48 hours and reinvigorate oxygen control rooms.Read more
Government to seek Rs 15 lakh crore value for LIC in country's biggest IPO
The government is pushing for a valuation of about Rs 15 lakh crore for state insurer Life Insurance Corporation that’s soon expected to file for the nation’s biggest initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, even as arrangers awaited a final report on the firm’s estimated worth. Read more
Why Abhishek Banerjee is going against his party
In politics, a leader's image is everything, best exemplified in India in recent times by the meteoric rise of Narendra Modi. Abhishek Banerjee, the young and rising leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is busy shaping a different image for himself, having taken to projecting himself as a responsible man for whom peoples' lives are more important than political gains. Read more
Infosys profit rises 12% to Rs 5,809 crore as digital push boosts demand
Infosys Ltd on Wednesday bumped up its annual revenue forecast and posted a near 12 per cent jump in quarterly profit, riding on strong demand for its software services from businesses accelerating their digital transformation due to the pandemic.Read more
