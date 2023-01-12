DH Evening Brief: Troops relocated after cracks appear in Joshimath Army buildings; Inflation falls to one-year low of 5.72% in Dec
DH Evening Brief: Troops relocated after cracks appear in Joshimath Army buildings; Inflation falls to one-year low of 5.72% in Dec
updated: Jan 12 2023, 18:47 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Cracks in Army buildings at Joshimath, troops relocated
Indian Army has relocated some of its troops from Joshimath after 25-28 buildings within an Army formation developed cracks, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said here on Thursday, while asserting that the relocation did not impact the force’s operational readiness. Read more
Retail inflation falls to one-year low of 5.72% in December
Retail inflation declined to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to softening prices of food items, according to official data released on Thursday. Read more
3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road
A three-metre-deep sinkhole appeared on Brigade Road on Thursday afternoon, injuring a motorcyclist and causing massive traffic jams in central Bengaluru. Read more
Watch: Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali
The security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday breached by a boy who apparently broke through a barricade and rushed towards his car during a roadshow, ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here. Watch video
In Pics | Richest actors in the world; SRK only Indian among top 8
The 'World of Statistics' released a list of the wealthiest actors on their official Twitter handle recently. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to make it to the coveted list. Despite no big releases in the past four years, SRK emerged as one of the wealthiest actors in the world. Here we list the top eightwealthiest actors in the world. See pics
Centre cracks down on six YouTube channels spreading fake news
Six YouTube channels with a combined subscriber base of 20.47 lakh and "thriving through monetisation of fake news" on elections, the Supreme Court and the central government among others were busted by the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit,...
Over 18,500 toys seized from Hamleys, Archies and other stores for lack of BIS quality mark: Govt
The government on Wednesday said 18,600 toys have been seized in the last one month from major retail stores, including those of Hamleys and Archies at airports and malls across the country, for lack of BIS quality mark.
Infosys beats estimates, Q3 profit at Rs 6,586 crore
Software services company Infosys reported a quarterly profit that beat estimates on Thursday, helped by a strong deal pipeline despite a challenging macro environment.
Citing threat to life, Nupur Sharma gets gun licence
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments during a TV debate triggered protests and violence last year, now has a gun licence, said sources in Delhi Police on Thursday.
